Aug. 22 Deeds of Trust
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 16-22:
Tameika Shanella Gay to State Employees’ Credit Union $142,000
Katie Leanne Denton, Adam Denton to State Employees’ Credit Union $170,000
Mark A. Oliveira, Elizabeth J. Oliveira to Truist Bank $200,000
Gregory B. Beyer, Kimberly L. Beyer to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $155,400
James Keith Bartholomew, Lisa Marie Bartholomew to Alliant Credit Union $109,578
Derrick Wright to Arcus Lending Inc. $259,400
Dontavius K. Bibbs to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $133,000
Daniel C. Tyson, Anna B. Tyson to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $260,000
Evelyn L. Adjaottor, Francis Edmund Boaten to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $216,000
Justin C. Thomas, Katherine B. Thomas to TowneBank-Consumer $100,000
Charles Elliott Rafferty Pierce to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $155,000
Mack C. Beale, Anne J. Beale to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $250,000
David D. Baumann, Sara V. Baumann to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $308,000
Charles Satterwhite, Sheri Satterwhite to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $165,750
Bracken F. Roberts, Valerie Brooke Richardson Roberts to First Horizon Bank $182,900
Christopher S. Dennis to Rocket Mortgage LLC $150,000
William E. Roach, Sarah Corbitt Roach to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $127,855
Mozingo Road Mini Storage LLC to United Bank $182,000
LongFor LLC to Dogwood State Bank $472,000
Steven D. Ransom to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $324,000
Faith Assembly of God Greenville, N.C. Inc. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $700,000
Joann P. Sharpe to State Employees’ Credit Union $188,000
Alfred D. Gilbert, Tiffany N. Gilbert (f/k/a Tiffany D. Gilbert, Tiffany N. Dillahunt) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $235,172
ENC Home Solutions LLC to Union Bank $164,813.50
Andrew P. Heineck, Caroline Heineck to Citizens Bank NA $273,600
The Arrow Group LLC to United Bank $120,000
Ethan Mull, Erin E. Mull to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000
Jerry L. Jefferson, Patsy B. Jefferson to Truist Bank $148,000
Tyler A. Tripp to State Employees’ Credit Union $144,000
Kevin C. Phillips, Jenise J. Phillips to River City Mortgage LLC $354,600
Scott Lecce, Jeanne L. Leblanc-Lecce to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000
RAL PMG LLC to Triangle Funding LLC $155,000
Madison J. Montgomery to TowneBank Mortgage $200,790
Maurice Edwards to Rocket Mortgage LLC $191,468
Kevin Stallings, Rachael Stallings to First Bank $284,000
Lydia Blake Elmore, Jordan Michael Sumner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $348,570
Taryn L. Todd to State Employees’ Credit Union $137,000
AGL Real Holdings LLC to William Lester Johnson Jr., Knotty Props LLC $595,509.99
Vinaykumar Kiritbhai Patel, Ami V. Patel to MLD Mortgage Inc. $165,000
Michael B. Pecina, Arielle N. Pecina to Local Government Federal Credit Union $257,000
Jill Twark, Charles Jenkins to State Employees’ Credit Union $280,000
Bonnie Speight Hill to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $310,800
Shayna Fields, Wanda Newman, Chivonne D. Newman Sr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $123,000
Phouthasinh Mark Phommachanh to Geneva Financial LLC $536,750
Dylan T. Stancill to Local Government Federal Credit Union $172,000
