Greenville, NC

Aug. 22 Deeds of Trust

The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from June 16-22:

Tameika Shanella Gay to State Employees’ Credit Union $142,000

Katie Leanne Denton, Adam Denton to State Employees’ Credit Union $170,000

Mark A. Oliveira, Elizabeth J. Oliveira to Truist Bank $200,000

Gregory B. Beyer, Kimberly L. Beyer to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $155,400

James Keith Bartholomew, Lisa Marie Bartholomew to Alliant Credit Union $109,578

Derrick Wright to Arcus Lending Inc. $259,400

Dontavius K. Bibbs to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $133,000

Daniel C. Tyson, Anna B. Tyson to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $260,000

Evelyn L. Adjaottor, Francis Edmund Boaten to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA $216,000

Justin C. Thomas, Katherine B. Thomas to TowneBank-Consumer $100,000

Charles Elliott Rafferty Pierce to AgCarolina Farm Credit ACA $155,000

Mack C. Beale, Anne J. Beale to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $250,000

David D. Baumann, Sara V. Baumann to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $308,000

Charles Satterwhite, Sheri Satterwhite to Corporate Investors Mortgage Group Inc. $165,750

Bracken F. Roberts, Valerie Brooke Richardson Roberts to First Horizon Bank $182,900

Christopher S. Dennis to Rocket Mortgage LLC $150,000

William E. Roach, Sarah Corbitt Roach to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $127,855

Mozingo Road Mini Storage LLC to United Bank $182,000

LongFor LLC to Dogwood State Bank $472,000

Steven D. Ransom to Everett Financial Inc. (d/b/a Supreme Lending) $324,000

Faith Assembly of God Greenville, N.C. Inc. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $700,000

Joann P. Sharpe to State Employees’ Credit Union $188,000

Alfred D. Gilbert, Tiffany N. Gilbert (f/k/a Tiffany D. Gilbert, Tiffany N. Dillahunt) to Rocket Mortgage LLC (f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC) $235,172

ENC Home Solutions LLC to Union Bank $164,813.50

Andrew P. Heineck, Caroline Heineck to Citizens Bank NA $273,600

The Arrow Group LLC to United Bank $120,000

Ethan Mull, Erin E. Mull to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000

Jerry L. Jefferson, Patsy B. Jefferson to Truist Bank $148,000

Tyler A. Tripp to State Employees’ Credit Union $144,000

Kevin C. Phillips, Jenise J. Phillips to River City Mortgage LLC $354,600

Scott Lecce, Jeanne L. Leblanc-Lecce to State Employees’ Credit Union $100,000

RAL PMG LLC to Triangle Funding LLC $155,000

Madison J. Montgomery to TowneBank Mortgage $200,790

Maurice Edwards to Rocket Mortgage LLC $191,468

Kevin Stallings, Rachael Stallings to First Bank $284,000

Lydia Blake Elmore, Jordan Michael Sumner to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $348,570

Taryn L. Todd to State Employees’ Credit Union $137,000

AGL Real Holdings LLC to William Lester Johnson Jr., Knotty Props LLC $595,509.99

Vinaykumar Kiritbhai Patel, Ami V. Patel to MLD Mortgage Inc. $165,000

Michael B. Pecina, Arielle N. Pecina to Local Government Federal Credit Union $257,000

Jill Twark, Charles Jenkins to State Employees’ Credit Union $280,000

Bonnie Speight Hill to Mortgage Solutions of Colorado LLC $310,800

Shayna Fields, Wanda Newman, Chivonne D. Newman Sr. to State Employees’ Credit Union $123,000

Phouthasinh Mark Phommachanh to Geneva Financial LLC $536,750

Dylan T. Stancill to Local Government Federal Credit Union $172,000

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
