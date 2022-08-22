Restaurant Inspections: 8/22

Recently released inspections reports of Lucas County food-service operations

No violations:



Pizza Hut , 1116 W. Sylvania, inspected July 18.

Collett Coffee Co. , 3425 Aldringham, inspected July 18.

Barbie’s Place , 5025 Bennett, inspected July 18.

The Chicken Machine , 2659 W. Village, inspected July 19.

Star Diner , 3067 W. Alexis, inspected July 19.

Little Caesar’s Pizza , 3245 W. Alexis, inspected July 19.

Kaslly’s Kitchen , 2981 Tremainsville, inspected July 19.

House of Phattys , 5115 Bennett, inspected July 19.

Board and Brush Creative Studio , 6725 W. Central, inspected July 19.

Malee’s Hot Tamales & More , 201 Kingswood Trail, inspected July 20.

Juicy Jay’s , 1259 Palmwood, inspected July 20.

Dollar General , 551 Dorr, inspected July 20.

Circle K , 1235 N. Holland Sylvania, inspected July 20.

Calvino’s , 3143 W. Central, inspected July 20.

Big Lots , 3946 W. Alexis, inspected July 20.d

Subway , 1455 W. Alexis, inspected July 21.

Jerk Jollof & BBQ , 1829 Airport, inspected July 21.

McDonald’s , 1205 W. Sylvania, inspected July 22.

La Casa de la Habana , 4962 Monroe, inspected July 22.

Food For Less , 352 W. Central, inspected July 22.

Detroit Mini Donuts , 2832 Squirrel Bend, inspected July 22.

Secor & Sylvania Shell , 4002 Secor, inspected July 25.

Orchard Inn , 2804 W. Sylvania, inspected July 25.

Marco’s Pizza , 2525 Laskey, inspected July 25.

Lee’s Oriental Market , 2527 W. Laskey, inspected July 25.

Greater Birmin gham V.F.W. 4906 , 2161 Consaul, inspected July 25.

Arby’s , 1205 W. Alexis, inspected July 25.

Whiskey & The Wolf , 3515 W. Alexis, inspected July 26.

Taco Bell , 3302 W. Central, inspected July 26.

Speedway , 1708 Tremainsville, inspected July 26.

Ruth Mae’s , 2326 Lynn Park, inspected July 26.

Violations:



S&G , 1301 W. Sylvania, inspected July 18. The person-in-charge failed to ensure employees sanitize cleaned equipment and utensils and failed to ensure employees wash their hands properly. No person-in-charge qualified in food safety was present during inspection. The facility lacked a proper hand-washing sink. Employees were not properly trained in food safety. A required policy for employees to report illnesses relevant to food safety was not posted or verifiably communicated to employees. Multiple repeat violations. Pest spray was improperly stored in a large container above the three-bay sink.

Speedway , 5160 Dorr, inspected July 18. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the three-bay sink was too weak.

Pat’s Kitchen , 4218 Overland, inspected July 18. Food prepared in a private home was illegally offered for consumption in the commercial business.

Bennett Quick Stop , 5013 Bennett, inspected July 18. Raw eggs were stored improperly above drinks in a cooler.

Zhu’s Happy Rose Buffet , 5335 Airport, inspected July 19. Employees failed to wash their hands after reaching into the ice machine, eating, handling money, changing tasks, or changing work stations to handle food or drinks. Records of freezing fish for parasite destruction were not properly kept. The dish machine failed to dispense chlorine sanitizer during that cycle. Raw tuna and raw sushi fish were cold-holding at unsafe temperatures. A container of oil and garlic sitting out by the grill was holding at an unsafe temperature. Ribs and shrimp in the walk-in cooler were held past their marked expiration dates.

Little Caesar’s , 1350 Broadway, inspected July 19. No person-in-charge qualified in food safety was present during inspection. Employees accepting payment at the window failed to wash hands before working with food.

Jed’s Cafe , 855 S. Holland-Sylvania, inspected July 19. A dirty knife and a dirty rag were stored in the kitchen hand-washing sink. The ice machine’s drip edge, knives, the can opener blade, and pop guns were dirty with buildup. Chicken, cole slaw, tomatoes, and raw beef in the prep cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures. Consumer-grade ant spray was present in the facility. A chemical spray bottle was stored improperly above sugar and single-use items. Live gnats were present.

19th Hole , 3236 W. Sylvania, inspected July 19. A required policy for employees to report illnesses relevant to food safety was not posted or verifiably communicated to employees.

S&G , 3519 W. Alexis, inspected July 20. Equipment was not sanitized after being washed and rinsed.