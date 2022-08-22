Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway in Highline area
BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is investigation a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening in the Highline area. The slaying happened in the 10000 block of 16th Avenue South, near Burien and White Center. The county's major crimes investigation team was sent to the scene on Tuesday...
KOMO News
Two weekend boat crashes on Puget Sound waterways stir safety concerns
SEATTLE — Seattle police continued their search Monday for a hit-and-run boat operator that left five people hurt over the weekend after a late night crash with another boat, authorities said. The Saturday night crash on Lake Washington was the second boat collisions within 24 hours on area waterways.
KOMO News
Man announced dead after officers respond to Tacoma shooting
TACOMA, Wash. — Officials responded to 911 calls about an alleged shooting at 3600 S. 31st street in Tacoma. Officers arrived in the area and found a male with a gunshot wound. Officers promptly offered the victim life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man...
KOMO News
Arson suspected in Lynnwood apartment complex fire that left several residents homeless
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Over a dozen residents from eight units were forced to leave their homes when a two-alarm fire that investigators believe was deliberately set broke out early Tuesday morning at a Snohomish County apartment complex. Crews said the fire began around 12:15 a.m. at Trinity Place Apartments,...
KOMO News
Officials close down several Lake Washington beaches after sewage spill
SEATTLE — Three Seattle-area beaches on Lake Washington have been shut down after a sewage spill. Gene Coulon, Madrona Beach, Matthews Beach, Mevdenbauer Bay Beach and Newcastle Beach have all been shut down, according to officials. There was a sewage spill at Lake Washington, according to officials, who also...
KOMO News
Study reveals most common things on Washington beaches are needles, plastic
SEATTLE — A new study by the University of Washington is revealing some of the shocking things being washed on shore, including needles. Now, a push is being made to get the trash out of our ocean. “We would like to see its natural beauty and it would be...
KOMO News
Tacoma clears homeless camp with plans to sweep more sites in the near future
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma city crews on Tuesday begun clearing another homeless encampment, but several RVs and vehicles remained along with piles of trash and debris after the work began. Officials on Tuesday said they will continue trying to connect those who are still living at the site on...
KOMO News
Train derailment in Tacoma causes local power outage
TACOMA, Wash. — A train derailment caused a local power outage in Tacoma Wednesday, but no one was injured. BNSF Railway confirmed one of its trains had two cars carrying empty containers derail at 2:45 near Lincoln Ave. and Port of Tacoma Rd. Two crossings are blocked with downed...
KOMO News
Washington State Patrol trooper involved in shootout in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper was involved in a shootout on SR 161 at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The exchange occurred in Federal Way and ended at a COSTCO at 35100 Enchanted parkway. The trooper did not sustain any injuries.
KOMO News
Driver crashes into and knocks over utility pole in Seattle's Crown Hill neighborhood
SEATTLE — Police responded to a collision between a driver and a utility pole in the Crown Hill neighborhood on Wednesday morning. A motorist crashed into and knocked over the utility pole at Holman Road NW and Mary Avenue NW, in the Ballard area, according to police. Police urged...
q13fox.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can, court docs say
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest. After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a...
KOMO News
Tacoma set to clear two homeless camps with some campers facing removal today
TACOMA, Wash. — The residents of two homeless camps in Tacoma have been put on notice that city crews plans to remove the encampments with one of the sites slated to be cleared out as early as Tuesday morning. That camp is under a highway overpass on Center Street...
KOMO News
Residents hopeful after longtime North Seattle homeless camp finally cleared
SEATTLE — It took two days to clear a troubled and longtime homeless encampment in North Seattle. Countless city dump trucks have likely removed tons of debris and garbage left behind at the former encampment site near Highway 99 and N125th Street. The encampment sat on a greenbelt off Stone Avenue North between N. 120th and N. 125th Streets.
KOMO News
Armed 12-year-old-boy among 6 car thief suspects snared by Puget Sound auto theft unit
TACOMA, Wash. — A 12-year-old boy armed with a handgun was among the six alleged car thief suspects arrested in Pierce County during a recent operation by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, officials said Tuesday. Officials with the division said they recovered 15 stolen cars during an...
Grisly murder: Deputies find bodies of Olalla couple in trash can; suspect appears before judge
OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
KOMO News
New Tacoma crime data shows year-to-date increase
TACOMA, Wash. — Recent weekly crime data from Tacoma Police based on data from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14 shows year-to-date increases in almost every crime tracked by police in the first eight months of the year. One of those locations with an increase is the Hilltop neighborhood, a...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
KOMO News
Weather: Heat returns Wednesday, Thursday across Puget Sound region
Those sensitive to heat will want to take it easy Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures reach well into the 80s and within record territory Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows in the urban areas hold steady in the mid-60s overnight, and Thursday will be even hotter, with more locations making it to that 90-degree mark across Puget Sound.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
KOMO News
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
