BUSINESS BRIEFS: Hancock Shaker Village announces new director; CIF grant applications open; new director at Clark Art library; new Allen Harris book; new hires and promotions at Salisbury Bank and BFAIR; Berkshire Bank scholarships

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
iBerkshires.com
Humane Society Shelter to Be Named for Late Veterinarian Dr. Reynolds
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Humane Society will rename its animal shelter the Dr. John C. Reynolds Adoption and Education Center in honor of the late veterinarian. Dr. Reynolds died last December in a kayaking accident but his family announced on Tuesday that it will gift the shelter $500,000 in response its "Forever Family" fundraising campaign with a challenge to the community to match this amount.
theberkshireedge.com
School district merger committee confronts $150k shortfall
The Berkshires — The Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board is looking at a shortfall of $150,000 in its budget. The board has been working on the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts. Over the past several months as part of the potential merger, the board has been looking at a model that would create a new combined high school in Great Barrington for grades 9 through 12, with grades 6 through 8 remaining at Mt. Everett Regional High School in Sheffield.
theberkshireedge.com
North Adams is a union town
For the first time in more than a half-century, pickets marched on Marshall Street, North Adams, past the gatehouse and red brick buildings that now house the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). The pickets were part of a one-day strike on Friday, August 20 called by the unionized...
The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.
The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
theberkshireedge.com
National association proposing local tiny houses program
Great Barrington — Could tiny houses help to solve the affordable housing crisis in the area? Representatives of the American Tiny House Association believe so and have been proponents of building and placing the structures in the area. At the Tuesday, August 16 meeting of the Affordable Housing Trust,...
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
Music licensing group ASCAP sues Northampton’s Iron Horse Entertainment, claiming royalties for Calvin Theatre performances went unpaid
A leading nationwide representative of working songwriters and musicians has filed a lawsuit against the Northampton-based Iron Horse Entertainment Group, claiming the company’s Calvin Theatre owes money meant for royalty fees for the artists whose songs were played at the venue. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court...
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection
By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
theberkshireedge.com
Elizabeth Freeman comes home: Statue unveiled
Sheffield — A three-day celebration of civil rights icon Elizabeth Freeman was held in town from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 21. The celebration was held to coincide with the unveiling of a statue and a plaque for Freeman at the Town Green on August 21. Freeman was...
iBerkshires.com
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
theberkshireedge.com
REVIEW: ‘See’ Berkshire Opera Festival’s production of ‘Don Giovanni’ at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 26
Music by W.A. Mozart, libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte, directed by Jonathon Loy. The beautiful duet comes about one hour into the first act of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” the Berkshire Opera Festival’s final presentation of their 2022 season. Giovanni has met a young bride named Zerlina and woos her with this tune, and she responds in kind. “There we will give each other our hands,” he sings, and she, newly married, responds. It’s a black moment for her as Giovanni woos her away from her husband, Masetto. In this production in Great Barrington it is indeed black; the bride wears black here, so does the groom, so does Giovanni, the chorus, the other two women in his life, and most of the men. Only his servant, Leporello, dresses in a color—drab brown. You would expect me to say something bad here about costume designer Charles Caine, but I can’t. The entire production, directed by Jonathon Loy, is like this: black sets for the most part, dark lights, no contrast among people. A dark comedy has been given a dark treatment from one end to another.
Bennington man struck and killed in Massachusetts
A Bennington man was struck and killed while crossing Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts on Tuesday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, Carlos Vasquez, 45, died from his injuries at the hospital.
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New York
Upstate New York is filled with tons of interesting and cool places to stay. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by lush forest land to luxury glamping experiences. None however are quite as unique as this historic abandoned zoo found in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: Singer-saxophonist Grace Kelly at Lee Meeting House August 28 at 7 p.m.
Believe the hype. Brookline-native Grace Kelly is a preposterously talented young woman: She plays all sizes of saxophone with the verve and authority of an old soul. She knows how to construct and perform an award-winning pop song. She sings jazz and pop equally well. She dances in the manner of a sequin-laden pop diva. (Her LinkedIn page describes her occupation as “Touring Musician/Singer/Saxophonist/composer/arranger/educator”.)
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
