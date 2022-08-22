BUSINESS BRIEFS: Hancock Shaker Village announces new director; CIF grant applications open; new director at Clark Art library; new Allen Harris book; new hires and promotions at Salisbury Bank and BFAIR; Berkshire Bank scholarships

Music by W.A. Mozart, libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte, directed by Jonathon Loy. The beautiful duet comes about one hour into the first act of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” the Berkshire Opera Festival’s final presentation of their 2022 season. Giovanni has met a young bride named Zerlina and woos her with this tune, and she responds in kind. “There we will give each other our hands,” he sings, and she, newly married, responds. It’s a black moment for her as Giovanni woos her away from her husband, Masetto. In this production in Great Barrington it is indeed black; the bride wears black here, so does the groom, so does Giovanni, the chorus, the other two women in his life, and most of the men. Only his servant, Leporello, dresses in a color—drab brown. You would expect me to say something bad here about costume designer Charles Caine, but I can’t. The entire production, directed by Jonathon Loy, is like this: black sets for the most part, dark lights, no contrast among people. A dark comedy has been given a dark treatment from one end to another.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO