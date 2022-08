In Victorian-era Atlanta, Georgia, police dealt with their troublemakers one prisoner at a time. Tucked away in Delta Park, in the Inman Park neighborhood of Atlanta, is the city’s last one-person jail cell. The structure itself looks like an old phone booth. It’s shaped like a small gazebo, with a glass window on top of the structure and a giant padlock in front. The jail was just large enough to hold one person standing up.

