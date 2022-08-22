Apartment fire displaces 20, damages 5 units in Cobb County, fire officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An overnight fire at a metro Atlanta apartment complex has left families displaced, Cobb County fire officials said.

Officials say just after midnight on Saturday, a fire at the Arbors at Smyrna located in the 1900 block of Old Concord Road could be seen coming from the attic of one of the units.

While fighting the fire, crews located and evacuated tenants.

Fire officials said five units were damaged, no injuries, and 20 people were displaced.

Crews worked until the early hours of the morning to evacuate smoke and address hot spots in the attic, officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.

