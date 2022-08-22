ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop overreacting to high school NIL

By John Sears
 3 days ago

Mr. Soundoff Says – Earlier this week the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Girls Union released guidelines for student athletes across the state to participate in NIL deals, name image, likeness.

As you can imagine many people are up in arms with this decision.

John Sears says stop overreacting, it won’t change high school sports.

