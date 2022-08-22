Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop overreacting to high school NIL
Mr. Soundoff Says – Earlier this week the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Girls Union released guidelines for student athletes across the state to participate in NIL deals, name image, likeness.
As you can imagine many people are up in arms with this decision.
John Sears says stop overreacting, it won’t change high school sports.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0