kq2.com
Council to vote on sales tax for police and fire raises
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph and the Fraternal Order of Police have reached a deal following last week's protests. Members of the F.O.P. spent three days last week protesting outside of city hall asking for more pay to help bring in and retain more police officers. Over...
kq2.com
City council discusses River Bluff Gateway
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council authorized the filing of an application for funds for the River Bluff Gateway Project at their meeting Monday evening. This project will focus on developing and renewing four areas within St. Joseph, the King Hill Avenue corridor, 6th Street corridor, downtown, and the St. Joseph Avenue corridor.
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
wrul.com
Tate Facing New Charges Out Of Missouri
Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, pleaded not guilty in Clinton County Court, on Monday, to 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64. Tate is currently serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder but is attempting to withdraw his guilty plea in the Wayne County case and to have his life sentence tossed out. Prosecutors claim that after shooting Deputy Riley and stealing his squad car, Tate forced a truck driver to take him to Missouri where he allegedly shot another person and stole their vehicle. Missouri prosecutors have filed 14 felony charges against Tate and have expressed a strong desire to bring him to trial. Tate then crossed back into Illinois where he reportedly carjacked another person taking the driver and his car to Clinton County, where he allegedly forced his way into a rural Carlyle home, holding both the car driver and the homeowner captive during a police standoff. The two men were ultimately released unharmed. But Clinton County authorities have charged Tate with 13 Class X felonies for aggravated kidnapping and also home invasion, four Class 1 felonies for residential burglary and possessing stolen firearms, Class 2 felonies for being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, Class 3 felonies for aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful restraint, and three Class 4 felonies for reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate is prohibited from having any contact with his alleged kidnapping victims Leonard Cox or Joseph Reagan. The defense noted in court Monday they expect Tate to be transferred soon to St. Charles, Missouri from Menard to be arraigned on the charges he faces there. A video hearing in the Clinton County case is scheduled for September 28 and a status hearing on the Wayne County case is set for September 15.
Eden Village files lawsuit against State of Missouri, MO Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Eden Village announced on Monday they have filed a lawsuit against the State of Missouri over the passage of a bill they say would put a stop to the work Eden Village and other organizations in Missouri are doing to help Missouri’s homeless community. The Gathering Tree, doing business as Eden Village, filed […]
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
5 On Your Side
Jefferson City woman files lawsuit aimed at knocking recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged that...
Missouri League of Women Voters concerned new law would criminalize their work
An organization that’s been around for more than a century working to get people election informed and able to vote says a new Missouri law restricts the work they do.
kq2.com
Governor Mike Parson stops in St. Joseph to introduce tax cuts
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson began his travels across the state of Missouri to introduce historic tax cuts, stopping in St. Joseph. On Monday, the republic Governor issued an official call for a special session of the state legislature. "What I want to do is do the largest...
Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot
A Jefferson City woman who works with a national anti-drug organization filed a lawsuit last week to block an amendment to legalize recreational marijuana from the Missouri ballot. The post Lawsuit filed to bar marijuana legalization question from Missouri ballot appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
KOMU
Rally held to advocate for change within Missouri's Child Protective Services system
JEFFERSON CITY – The fight for change within the Missouri foster care, family court and other Child Protective Services systems is an uphill battle for many advocates. That's why they gathered at the Capitol to raise awareness Monday afternoon. "A lot of times there are really good people who...
Lee’s Summit police asking for help to locate burglary suspects
The Lee's Summit, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating multiple suspects connected to a burglary investigation.
Former Attorney Charged In Ohio Refuses To Leave Jail Cell
This isn't the first time she's done this.
ksmu.org
You now need a photo ID to vote in Missouri. Here’s a guide to help you get one
Under a new law set to go into effect at the end of this month, Missourians will need to present a government-issued photo ID when casting their ballots in November and in future elections. Republicans in the state legislature have attempted to pass a photo ID law a number of...
wearegreenbay.com
Carnival worker at Brown County Fair arrested on child enticement charges
(WFRV) – A man from Missouri is facing two charges after he allegedly tried to meet up with a minor while he was working at the Brown County Fair. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Brian Bradley was arrested on August 18 while working at the Brown County Fair. A human trafficking operation that involved an undercover escort advertisement was used to target people who were interested in soliciting minors for commercial sex.
St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup
A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to multiple fraud schemes in order to buy drugs and gamble
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted using stolen identities in a series of frauds that cost victims $281,669. From October 2019 through November 2021, Michael Worsham, 33, St. Louis County bought vehicles using stolen identities, took out bank loans in the names of others and stole checks, and then altered and cashed them.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
