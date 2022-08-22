Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Narcissism: May A Lack of Empathy Have A Genetic Component?Tyler Mc.Chicago, IL
Chicago's dog days of summer: Take your pooch to the beachJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Thousands expected at Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI - The Burning Foot Beer Festival is returning to the shores of Lake Michigan this weekend, celebrating beer, art and music. Thousands are expected at Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the seventh annual festival that kicks off at 3 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m.
What’s Up in Michigan This Weekend: Tacos, Cars, Beer & More
Summer's almost over... you've been meaning to get out and do something! Here are some fun things happening within a couple hours' drive of Lansing this weekend. Grand Rapids Ballet hosts a free, outdoor summer dance festival Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) outside the Peter Martin Wege Theater. Ballet and beer. This combination doesn't happen just everywhere, you know. In addition to world-class dance, there'll be plenty of food and other live entertainment available as well.
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
How Old Are The Rollercoasters At Michigan’s Adventure In Muskegon
While summer is winding down, you've still got time to check some of those items off of the summer bucket list, and for some of us that means a trip to Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon. Now we know that for those who consider themselves true 'Rollercoaster Afficiandos' the holy grail...
WOOD
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
From DC To West Michigan: A New Persian Restaurant is open on 28th street
Ever since Shiraz Grille closed almost two years ago, there has been a need for a Persian restaurant on 28th Street. Backyard Persian restaurant is here to fill the void. Currently, the restaurant is doing a soft opening. Backyard Persian Restaurant will be at the old Moe's Southwest Grill at...
Over 2,000 vehicles expected at national street rod gathering in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo is preparing once again to host the region’s largest street rod, muscle car and custom truck and car show. With an anticipated 2,000 vehicles on display to admire and enjoy, the 42nd annual Street Rod Nationals North will roll into town with over $50 million worth of cars in mid-September, taking over the Kalamazoo Expo Center and Fairgrounds, at 2900 Lake St., from Sept. 16-18.
WWMTCw
Ramona Park Beach in Portage opens after high E. coli levels reported
PORTAGE, Mich. — Ramona Park Beach reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the city reported high E. coli levels, Mary Beth Block, the city's public information officer, said. Block said testing came back safe allowing the city to reopen the Long Lake beach. Statewide E. coli alert: Rise...
Your Guide on When & Where to Pick Fresh Apples in SW Michigan
Michigan's Fall season is right around the corner. With it comes sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and apple picking. Did you know that Michigan is the nation's third largest producer of apple trees? That's according to michiganapples.com. They go on to say that,. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees...
New Grand Rapids-Area Splash Pad Opens This Weekend
The newest splash pad in the Grand Rapids area is opening this weekend at Gezon Park at 1940 52nd St. Last fall we told you abut the $6 million in upgrades coming to Gezon Park in Wyoming- well, phase one is now complete!. Wyoming Mayor, Jack Poll said in a...
mix957gr.com
Big Joe @ Holland’s B2 Outlet Store Grand Opening
Come hang out with Big Joe from the Big Joe & Laura Morning Show for a chance to win a $100 dollar gift card for the Grand Opening of the B2 Outlet Store located at 710 Chicago Drive in Holland!. We are out here from 12 - 2 pm so...
farmersadvance.com
Downy mildew detected on cucumbers in Muskegon and Allegan
EAST LANSING, MI. — The first symptoms of cucurbit downy mildew disease on pickling cucumber plants in commercial production fields has been found by the Hausbeck Lab in Muskegon and Allegan counties on the morning of July 25, 2022. The statewide spore trapping network to detect downy mildew spores in the air has positives for six counties from the sampling period that ended July 17.
Thousands in grants awarded to 8 clinics in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across Michigan, 47 health clinics have been awarded grants as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's "Strengthening the Safety Net" program. Eight clinics in West Michigan were included, with each clinic receiving a $15,000 grant. The grants will be used to provide...
Young Boy in Walker, Michigan Catches His Dream Fish
A 9-year-old boy from Walker, Michigan has been chasing a particular fish species for the last 3 years and finally gets that fish in the boat. My son and I love to fish all around West Michigan. Whether it's a small pond, good size lake, a river, or even Lake Michigan, they are all fair game to us.
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Fox17
Bangor auto shop receives cease and desist order from Sec. of State
BANGOR, Mich. — A Bangor auto shop was issued a cease and desist order for allegedly servicing cars with expired credentials. The Michigan Secretary of State says Lenard’s Automotive operated with a mechanic certification and repair facility registration that had expired in 2009 and 2013, respectively. We’re told...
Plan for apartments, townhouses at key Midtown Muskegon property moves forward
MUSKEGON, MI – Redevelopment is moving forward for a key piece of property in Muskegon’s Midtown district adjacent to downtown. A purchase agreement for the former Catholic Charities property at 1095 Third Street was approved Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the Muskegon City Commission. The purchaser, Suburban Property of...
WOOD
Book an escape room for a fun night out in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an adventure for a family or a group of people, why not head to an escape room? Escape rooms are new to a lot of people, although they’ve been around for a while and their popularity is growing worldwide. As part of our latest Destination West series, we’re heading to Lakeshore Quest Escape Rooms!
