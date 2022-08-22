Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Organic vegetable project combats CSU food insecurity
CHICO, Calif. — Excited chatter sounds through Chico State as a new semester begins and a new wave of students begin their journey. The Chico State University Farm has an Organic Vegetable Project which provides extra vegetables to the Chico State Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry (HWFP) once a week for students in need.
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff family loses nearly everything in Sunday's fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Besides her mother being admitted to Mercy Medical Center, Brittney and her family say they are lucky to be alive after Sunday's Red Bluff neighborhood fire took nearly everything from them. "I had to wake Blaine up and yelled for us to get out of...
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
actionnewsnow.com
Remembering a hero: Family and friends celebrate the life of Joshua Crane
CHICO, Calif. - Family and friends held a memorial service Friday morning to remember the life of Joshua Crane and the impact he made on his community. “I would trade in a minute for him to be back here,” said Carol Crane, the mom of Josh. “I would trade places with him. He had so much to live for.”
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
krcrtv.com
Butte County mulls using bought property near Paradise for wildfire management
PARADISE, Calif. — On March 22, 2022, the Butte County Board of Supervisors discussed the potential use of recently acquired properties adjacent to the Neal Road Recycling and Waste Facility near Paradise for projects that can support wildfire resiliency and fuels management. SWCA Environmental Consultants of Half Moon Bay...
krcrtv.com
Bear Fire Forgotten: survivors lack rebuild resources that other fires recieved
BERRY CREEK, Calif. — Butte County recently received hundreds of millions of dollars to continue rebuilding from the 2018 Camp Fire. Those of another destructive fire just next door have yet to see even a fraction of that. Survivors of the 2020 Bear and North Complex Fires, the seventh...
actionnewsnow.com
Officers locate meth during compliance check in Paradise
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Officers with the Butte County Probation Department served a compliance check in Paradise last week. It says the person who is serving a term of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a stalking violation was arrested on Aug. 18. Officers located more than 16 grams of...
krcrtv.com
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
krcrtv.com
PG&E hosting a mobile customer help center in Paradise for rebuilding victims of Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is hosting a mobile customer help center in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where customers can get in-person answers to questions about obtaining power while rebuilding structures after the Camp Fire. The mobile help center will be in the parking...
kubaradio.com
PG&E Planned Outage Today in Foothills – Yuba County OES Offers Cooling Centers
(Yuba County Offices of Emergency Services release) – We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we just got word from PG&E that due to an issue with a circuit breaker, a larger portion of Dobbins will be impacted by today’s (today, 8/24) planned power outage than previously reported– 875 additional customers.
actionnewsnow.com
3 men arrested for illegally having a gun in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Three people in Chico were arrested for carrying a gun Tuesday evening as police say two were prohibited from possessing or owning a gun. The Chico Police Department said officers were dispatched to Degarmo Park at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man pulled a gun out of his backpack, looked at it and put it back in the backpack. The man then walked over to a vehicle with a woman and a dog.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
krcrtv.com
"Now a month is lost," Chico explains homeless enforcement standstill and objection
CHICO, Calif. — Enforcement at Chico homeless encampments is at a standstill. Specifically why has been kept under wraps, until now. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen, via a press release, says that the city chose an unidentified location to clear out earlier this month. Per the Warren v. Chico settlement agreement, they’re required to deliver a notification alerting the plaintiffs, Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), of this information before pursuing the rest of the enforcement process. Sorensen said that happened on August 3.
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s efforts to clear homeless camps have been stopped
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico announced on Friday that their enforcement of anti-camping ordinances has come to a stop because of formal objections made by the Plaintiff’s Counsel at Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC). The City of Chico says that they do not want LSNC’s objections...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
krcrtv.com
Nearly $300 million awarded in disaster recovery funding for Camp Fire recovery
PARADISE, Calif. — The 2018 Camp Fire continues to wear away Butte County's infrastructure, with experts predicting billions of dollars being needed to repair everything that was damaged. Now, they’re getting millions of dollars to do some of that work in the meantime. Butte County, the Town of...
krcrtv.com
Chico businesses struggle to hire staff as state touts record low unemployment
CHICO, Calif. — Record low unemployment and easing pandemic restrictions could paint a picture that California is back economically. But for some local Chico businesses, folks are still struggling just to get by. Once noted as one of the best restaurants in Chico, The Foodie Cafe, was closed Sunday...
krcrtv.com
Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
krcrtv.com
REBRANDING OROVILLE: city's public image to change in an effort to increase tourism
OROVILLE, Calif. — Tourism in Butte County is bouncing back after the blows of pandemic closures. One of its star attractions, the City of Oroville, is spending thousands of dollars on rebranding in hopes of making this bounce back even stronger. The City of Oroville contracted with North Star...
