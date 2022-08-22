CHICO, Calif. - Three people in Chico were arrested for carrying a gun Tuesday evening as police say two were prohibited from possessing or owning a gun. The Chico Police Department said officers were dispatched to Degarmo Park at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a man pulled a gun out of his backpack, looked at it and put it back in the backpack. The man then walked over to a vehicle with a woman and a dog.

