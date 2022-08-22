ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

POLITICO

Latino PAC drops $500,000 in last-minute ad buy to boost New York congressional candidate

Nuestro PAC dropped three new digital and TV ads in hopes of raising Carlina Rivera’s name recognition ahead of the NY-10 open seat race next Tuesday. In its largest-ever independent expenditure, a Latino-focused super PAC announced a $500,000 digital and TV ad buy today for Carlina Rivera, a progressive Democratic candidate in the crowded race for New York’s open 10th Congressional District seat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
POLITICO

Five Democrats hoping to flip GOP-held Senate seats this fall are teaming up to split donations. It's a sign the party's feeling more bullish about one half of Congress this fall.

What happened: Five Democratic nominees for Senate seats currently held by Republicans are teaming up to split donations through what they've dubbed the "Flippable Five" fund. It's a sign Democrats are feeling upbeat about their chances of not just defending incumbent senators, but of making inroads around the country. Who's...
WISCONSIN STATE
Salon

Reactions roll in after Kari Lake endorses Jew-hating Jarrin Jackson

On Wednesday, Jarrin Jackson, an Oklahoma state Senate candidate with a history of making racist and anti-gay remarks, announced that he's being backed by Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Following Jackson's announcement, many took to Twitter to weigh in on how his questionable beliefs will affect his campaign and/or his time in the Senate, should he win.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

Republicans deploy protesters dressed as IRS agents to Democrat events across the country to respond in fury to Biden's Inflation Reduction act giving agency $80billion for more agents and increased audits

Protesters dressed as IRS agents were deployed across the country at Democratic lawmakers' offices to bring attention to the Inflation Reduction Act giving $80 million to hire more agents for audits. Images outside offices shared by Republican National Committee field offices show protesters dressed in black suits and sunglasses holding...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Legacy Is Convincing Idiots That They Should Run for Office

Donald Trump has left his mark on the American body politic in myriad ways. But one of the lesser-discussed aspects of the way the 45th president forever changed this country is how he’s endowed unqualified idiots with the grandiose confidence to believe they, too, should run for high political office.
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE

