Read full article on original website
Related
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Latino PAC drops $500,000 in last-minute ad buy to boost New York congressional candidate
Nuestro PAC dropped three new digital and TV ads in hopes of raising Carlina Rivera’s name recognition ahead of the NY-10 open seat race next Tuesday. In its largest-ever independent expenditure, a Latino-focused super PAC announced a $500,000 digital and TV ad buy today for Carlina Rivera, a progressive Democratic candidate in the crowded race for New York’s open 10th Congressional District seat.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
Liz's list: Cheney names Republicans she is spending big to try to take down
Just days after her primary loss in Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) announced the creation of a fundraising group focused solely on defeating Trump-backed candidates in the midterm elections.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POLITICO
Five Democrats hoping to flip GOP-held Senate seats this fall are teaming up to split donations. It's a sign the party's feeling more bullish about one half of Congress this fall.
What happened: Five Democratic nominees for Senate seats currently held by Republicans are teaming up to split donations through what they've dubbed the "Flippable Five" fund. It's a sign Democrats are feeling upbeat about their chances of not just defending incumbent senators, but of making inroads around the country. Who's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: Mitch McConnell just made the 2022 election about Trump's political future
Mitch McConnell's brutal assessment that Republicans may not win back the Senate because of a lack of "candidate quality" was an acknowledgement of the GOP's challenges in 2022. Dean Obeidallah writes it was also a dig at ex-President Donald Trump.
Something Weird’s Happening In This Senate Race: Fun
With an internet-savvy staff and an opponent who is a caricature of a rich celebrity, John Fetterman looks to be having a blast as he tries to troll his way to a Senate seat.
Liz Cheney 'Disgusted' By Trump Releasing FBI Agent Names Involved In Mar-A-Lago Search
Rep. Elizabeth Lynne Cheney (R-Wyo.) has said she was “disgusted” on learning that former President Donald Trump “released” the names of federal agents who executed a search warrant at his Florida estate. What Happened: Cheney told ABC’s Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl that she was “ashamed to...
Reactions roll in after Kari Lake endorses Jew-hating Jarrin Jackson
On Wednesday, Jarrin Jackson, an Oklahoma state Senate candidate with a history of making racist and anti-gay remarks, announced that he's being backed by Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Following Jackson's announcement, many took to Twitter to weigh in on how his questionable beliefs will affect his campaign and/or his time in the Senate, should he win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans overreached on abortion ban and are seeing erosion of Latino support, Democratic pollster says
Republicans, not Democrats, are experiencing greater erosion of Latino voter support, in part because of the overturning of the landmark ruling that made abortion legal, a Democratic pollster said Wednesday. Fernand Amandi, a principal with Bendixen & Amandi, said in the key states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania — which...
Republicans deploy protesters dressed as IRS agents to Democrat events across the country to respond in fury to Biden's Inflation Reduction act giving agency $80billion for more agents and increased audits
Protesters dressed as IRS agents were deployed across the country at Democratic lawmakers' offices to bring attention to the Inflation Reduction Act giving $80 million to hire more agents for audits. Images outside offices shared by Republican National Committee field offices show protesters dressed in black suits and sunglasses holding...
Daily Beast
Trump’s Legacy Is Convincing Idiots That They Should Run for Office
Donald Trump has left his mark on the American body politic in myriad ways. But one of the lesser-discussed aspects of the way the 45th president forever changed this country is how he’s endowed unqualified idiots with the grandiose confidence to believe they, too, should run for high political office.
NFL・
Republicans' Chances of Beating Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire: Polls
Polling shows the Democratic senator in a tight race, but with a slight lead over her potential Republican challengers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas schools are required to put up posters of the national motto 'In God We Trust,' but critics say the law imposes religion on children
The Texas law mandates hanging the posters, which must have an American flag and the Texas state flag under the motto, only if they are donated.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Ilhan Omar to Democrats: “Let’s give working folks a reason to turn out to vote for us”
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar urged Democrats to better serve and engage with working people in a Saturday keynote speech at the annual progressive political convention Netroots Nation.
Comments / 0