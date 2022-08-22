ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests In Brevard County: August 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership

WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera

WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
