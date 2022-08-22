Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Respond to Armed Disturbance During Palm Bay vs. Bayside Football Game
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police officers working security for the Palm Bay vs. Bayside high school football game on Friday night were alerted to a vehicle located in the parking lot, with occupants wearing ski masks and possibly armed. According to a Melbourne police spokesman,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Issues Artemis 1 Launch Day Traffic Alert, Blastoff Set Monday at 8:33 a.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As we approach Monday’s exciting Artemis launch and return to the moon, our agency, in partnership with the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center, wanted to provide our citizens with some traffic information that will help their Monday morning commute to work and school. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Resident of Titusville Bryan Dean Pahmeier Passes Away, Celebration of Life Set at Fox Lake Park
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Titusville lost an amazing man, Bryan Dean Pahmeier on August 2, 2022. An on and off lifelong resident of Titusville, he went to Apollo Elementary School, where he met his future wife Mo, Madison and Astronaut High School. He had two career passions, music and...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery Artemis 1 Pre Launch Party Continues on Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In celebration of Monday’s launch of the Artemis 1 Moon mission, 321 Lime House is hosting a Pre Launch Party all weekend, which continues on Saturday with game contests, live DJ, food trucks and more. This free event will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge Civic Hub to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony September 10
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – After a hiatus due to inclement weather and ongoing health and safety concerns relating to COVID-19, the City of Rockledge is once again set to host its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 10. The program will be...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff Identifies Ashley Perala as Victim of Fatal Shooting, Charges William Chambless With Murder
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in the homicide that occurred on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay during the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 23. The victim is identified as 35-year-old Ashley Perala of Barefoot Bay. According to Brevard County...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Melbourne Resident Lee L. Clevenger, 46, Passed Away Aug. 6
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – On the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022, Lee L. Clevenger passed away, at the age of 46, in Merritt Island, Florida. He was born May 29, 1976, in Campbell County Kentucky, to Gary and Le Van Clevenger. Lee was a...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Rockledge to Host Inaugural “Rocktober” 5k Run at the Civic Hub October 1
BREVARD COUNTY • ROCKLEDGE, FLORIDA – The City of Rockledge will host the inaugural “Rocktober 5K” at the Rockledge Civic hub on October 1. The race is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. Funds raised will go towards benefitting the Rockledge High School Track Facility. Race...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Auto Expo 95 Cuts the Ribbon During Grand Opening Weekend, is Brevard’s First E-Commerce Vehicle Dealership
WATCH: Auto Expo 95’s GRAND OPENING – RIBBON CUTTING! The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson are on hand for the ribbon cutting and for all of the activities. Today kicks off a three-day Grand Opening Weekend at Auto Expo 95, located at 4800 State Road 520 in Cocoa. Michael Baker, with Community Credit Union, will be on-site Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, as the lender that can expedite the purchasing process.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera
WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Hispanic Center to Kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Viva Brevard Gala’ on Oct. 15
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, get ready to party not just once but twice, as the Board of Directors of the Brevard Hispanic Center hosts two very different events anticipated to attract thousands of guests. “Both events celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and help to...
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Launch Traffic Update: The Space Coast Expecting Hundreds of Thousands Visitors for Monday’s Moon Shot
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We are now just days away from the historic Artemis launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday, August 29, with a 2-hour launch window opening at 8:33 am. Please be aware of the latest traffic advisories. The heaviest traffic is expected between 5...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH REPLAY: Palm Bay Pirates Cruise By Bayside Bears 41-14 in Week 1 High School Football Action
WATCH: The Palm Bay Pirates host crosstown rival Bayside Bears in high school football Week 1 action. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark is on the play-by-play. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points. WATCH:. The Palm Bay Pirates host...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Will Run Regular Bus Routes Monday Despite Artemis 1 Launch Traffic
Next week marks a momentous occasion in our community. The NASA Artemis 1 launch is scheduled to take place Monday, August 29, with the two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. This is a historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe. What an exciting and busy...
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Receives $2 Million Federal Grant to Protect Critical Infrastructure
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program has awarded $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects at Port Canaveral to protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats.
spacecoastdaily.com
WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Jones Slams Cocoa, Eau Gallie and Titusville Win Big
The Palm Bay Pirates host crosstown rival Bayside Bears in high school football Week 1 action. Space Coast Daily’s Zach Clark is on the play-by-play. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points. WATCH LIVE: The Melbourne Bulldogs host the...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH REPLAY: Melbourne Bulldogs Host the Lake Minneola Hawks in Prep Football Week 1 Action
WATCH LIVE: The Melbourne Bulldogs host the Lake Minneola Hawks in Prep Football Week 1 action. Daryl Durand and Ron Lighthall are on the play-by-play coverage of tonight’s matchup. Sponsors for tonight’s game include Erdman Automotive, Eastern Florida State College, Health First and All Points.
