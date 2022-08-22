The Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville has announced the death of its male Jaguar Cuxtal. Cuxtal came to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he was introduced to Beliza, the zoo’s female jaguar, and the two of them produced 2 female cubs that were born in 2009.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO