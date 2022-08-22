Read full article on original website
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Sullivan man Tuesday on a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. 45-year-old James Still is being held on $25,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 36-year-old Nicholas Martin of Indianapolis Monday on a...
Latino Fest
Join us at Latino Fest at the Riverwalk in Vincennes- August 26th and 27th! Register to win Cardinals tickets!
City of Washington Welcomes New Police Officer
Washington Mayor David Rhoads this week swore in the police department’s newest officer. Officer Stacy Reese brings 17 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Washington Police Department and the community.
ISU Students Were Driving Back from House Party When Deadly Crash Occurred
Officials say five Indiana State University students who were in a crash were coming back from a house party. The crash early Sunday morning killed three ISU students and left two more with serious injuries. They were heading back from the party near Indiana University Bloomington when their vehicle left...
Mike Pence to Visit Evansville this Week
Former Indiana Governor and Vice-President Mike Pence will be visiting Evansville this week. He’ll be a special guest Thursday at a banquet for Right to Life of Southwest Indiana. Pence has been making the rounds across the country making several public appearances. It’s speculated he is laying the groundwork...
Mesker Park Zoo Announces Death of Jaguar
The Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville has announced the death of its male Jaguar Cuxtal. Cuxtal came to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. After his arrival, he was introduced to Beliza, the zoo’s female jaguar, and the two of them produced 2 female cubs that were born in 2009.
Washington Man Arrested in Knox Co. after Early Morning Chase in Stolen Vehicle
A Washington man is facing several charges following a police chase in Knox County early this morning. A state trooper attempted to pull over 28-year-old David Neidige for having no taillights at 6th Street and Old Wheatland Road in Vincennes. Neidige then sped down Old Bruceville Road reaching speeds of...
Good Samaritan Receives Two Awards for Stroke Care
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Terre Haute Man Arrested in Sullivan for Dealing LSD and Marijuana
Indiana State Police arrested a Terre Haute man on multiple drug charges Saturday during a traffic stop for speeding on Section Street in Sullivan. Police say probable cause resulted in the search of the vehicle which turned up 420 grams of marijuana, 71 LSD dosage squares, and over $2,000 dollars.
Huntingburg Man Arrested for Residential Entry/Voyeurism
Jasper Police arrested a Huntingburg man Sunday for Residential Entry and Voyeurism. Officers were first called to a residence on South Meridian Road in reference to a man attempting to enter the residence. While officers were enroute, police received a second call concerning a man attempting to enter a residence...
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for Heartsaver CPR AED Course
Our Community Foundation of Daviess County has awarded a $250 mini-grant to Washington Community Schools for Washington High School’s Heart Saver CPR AED Course. The grant will provide for program upgrades that will allow students and teachers easier access to the required course. The grant will be used to...
Daily Road Closures Planned for State Road 164 in Dubois Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 164 is scheduled to be closed near Celestine in Dubois County for about a week for pipe replacements on Monday, September 12th. The project will replace six individual pipes along the roadway. Sections of SR 164 that are closed will re-open as...
Terre Haute Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine While on Probation
A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Federal officials say 44-year-old Shane Theisz was on state probation when Vigo County Drug Task Force officers conducted a search of his Terre Haute residence.
Brazil Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Vehicle
Brazil Police arrested a man for Possession of Stolen Property early Tuesday morning after spotting him standing next to a disabled vehicle near Knight and Levitt Streets. A records check determined the vehicle had been stolen and that the man, 25-year-old Trevor Fulk of Brazil, was wanted on a Vigo County warrant.
Road Closure Planned for State Road 257 in Pike Co.
IN-DOT advises State Road 257 near Velpen in Pike County is scheduled to be closed for three days beginning Wednesday September 7th for a pipe replacement project. The official detour will be State Road 56 to US 231 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the...
