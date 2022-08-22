DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s student loan borrowers are about to get a pressure valve for monthly payments. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that up to $20,000 in student debt will be forgiven for federal student loan borrowers. Borrowers will not be required to make monthly payments until 2023, which is a continuation of the freeze that began at the onset of the COVID pandemic.

