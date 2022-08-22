ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Country Roads vs. Sweet Caroline another element of Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash. It is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WVNews

Besten digs

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off fo…
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Preston Knights look to take the next step forward

KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

New stadium lights installed at Northern High School

ACCIDENT — Crews were able to complete the replacement of field lights at the Northern Garrett High School football field two weeks ago. The lights were turned on for the first time at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
ACCIDENT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#College Football#Oak#American Football#State College
WVNews

Police News icon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neg…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fentanyl press conference

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and other officials gathered in Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss the arrival of cartel-made fentanyl pills. The pills, stamped and of high quality, come in many different formats and also are represented to be drugs that they aren't, Ihlenfeld said in warning state residents not to buy counterfeit narcotics.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy