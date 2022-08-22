Read full article on original website
Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
Country Roads vs. Sweet Caroline another element of Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash. It is...
Bridgeport golf defeats Elkins, Lincoln; Philip Barbour girls move to 2-0
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Jaden Gregory and Brayden Stutler both shot rounds of 41 to share low medalist honors and lead the Bridgeport Indians (171 strokes) to victory over the Elkins Tigers (184) and Lincoln Cougars (198) at Elks Golf Course on Wednesday. Anthony Hazey posted a 44,...
Besten digs
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off fo…
Preston Knights look to take the next step forward
KINGWOOD — Following last Friday’s scrimmage at Grafton, the Preston Knights came away with a clearer picture heading into the 2022 season. On the positive end, its improved off-season weightlifting program has already shown signs of major progress as the Preston defensive line seems to be developing into an overall strength.
New stadium lights installed at Northern High School
ACCIDENT — Crews were able to complete the replacement of field lights at the Northern Garrett High School football field two weeks ago. The lights were turned on for the first time at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Hot Wing Eating Contest in Bridgeport, West Virginia, raises funds for United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — At least $100,000 was raised for the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties on Wednesday evening during the nonprofit’s annual Hot Wing Eating Contest at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bridgeport. “We have raised at least $100,000 from this event, and we expect...
William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr, 91, peacefully passed away o…
Herbie Fund Raiser.pmd
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - The deadline for Mineral County parents to sign up for assistance …
Woman ODs on suspected fentanyl with kids present in Bridgeport, West Virginia, retail store parking lot
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neglect after his significant other overdosed on suspected fentanyl outside their parked vehicle with their two children, both under age 12, present, a court filing alleges. Michael Wesley Potter was charged by Bridgeport Patrol Officer...
Police News icon
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neg…
Martinsburg, West Virginia, man now accused in 2 alleged Harrison County home invasions
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 39-year-old Martinsburg man now stands accused of committing first-degree robbery during two home invasions in Harrison County. James Dee McKinney and others committed a home invasion shortly before dawn July 25 at an apartment on Bridgeport’s Smithfield Avenue, Harrison Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Josh Cumberledge has alleged. At least one handgun was wielded, threats were made, and items valued at around $1,000 were stolen, court papers allege. McKinney is charged with first-degree robbery, burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy in that case.
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office continuing to investigate fatal crash last Thursday on I-79
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a crash last Thursday afternoon that killed a 47-year-old Fairmont woman on Interstate 79 at Anmoore. Wendy Jo Curry, formerly of Grafton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash near the 117-mile marker exit ramp,...
Palatine Park to host final Legends Series show of summer featuring Doobie Brothers, Tom Petty cover bands
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The final Palatine Legends Series show of the summer is set to be held this weekend at Palatine Park featuring What A Fool Believes, a tribute to The Doobie Brothers, and Petty and The Heartshakers, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. Over...
Harrison County, West Virginia, Commission to meet Thursday for brief special meeting
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will meet on Thursday with a light agenda on tap. Commissioners will consider requisitions, purchase orders and invoices. These will include a $745,940 payment on the general services annex bonds and a $34,395 payment on property near the airport.
Keyser City Seal copy.jpeg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Although the first reading of the ordinance raising Keyser’s water…
Fentanyl press conference
U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and other officials gathered in Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss the arrival of cartel-made fentanyl pills. The pills, stamped and of high quality, come in many different formats and also are represented to be drugs that they aren't, Ihlenfeld said in warning state residents not to buy counterfeit narcotics.
Police: WVa officers kill fugitive who pulled gun at funeral
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (AP) — A man being sought by U.S. Marshals and other law enforcement agencies was fatally shot at a northern West Virginia funeral service for his father Wednesday after he pulled a gun on officers attempting to apprehend him, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the...
