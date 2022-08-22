ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Adams County crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

One person dead following Wayne Township crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a crash in Wayne Township on Monday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., Butler County Deputies and Fire and EMS from St. Clair and Wayne Townships responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car hauler carrying eight cars and a sport utility vehicle.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
City
Washington Township, OH
Clinton County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
County
Clinton County, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Clinton, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
wnewsj.com

WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#Wilmington Post#Gmc Sierra#Ems#Clinton Memorial Hospital#Miami Valley Hospital
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists

ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
ERLANGER, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Fox 19

38-year-old man killed Butler County crash

LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
EDGEWOOD, KY
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene

GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy