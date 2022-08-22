Read full article on original website
1 dead, another injured after two cars strike pedestrians
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Adams County crash
WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
WDTN
One person dead following Wayne Township crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a crash in Wayne Township on Monday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., Butler County Deputies and Fire and EMS from St. Clair and Wayne Townships responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car hauler carrying eight cars and a sport utility vehicle.
wnewsj.com
WCH woman dies in three-vehicle crash
FAYETTE COUNTY – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that involved one fatality and two injuries at approximately 5:36 p.m. Monday at the intersection of SR 729 and SR 435 in Fayette County. Preliminary investigation indicates that Allison Rapp, 23, of...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Emergency road closure issued in front of elementary school in Clearcreek Township
WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Engineer’s Office issued an emergency road closure on Wednesday. Effective immediately, Lytle-Five Points Road will be closed to through traffic between Evan Court and Sycamore Trails Drive. The closure area is in front of Five Points Elementary School between their two driveways....
At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue...
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.
Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Identity of body found submerged in Circleville released by authorities
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the search for a missing elderly woman ended in tragedy. 82-year-old Mary J. Doddroe was reported missing yesterday. Reports say deputies drove the route Doddroe would have taken. While traveling along Island Road, Deputy Moore of the...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger is causing delays for motorists
ERLANGER, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger is backed up after a crash on the right shoulder, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash near the I-275 interchange at 5:52 p.m. Delays are expected to exceed...
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
WLWT 5
Clermon County State Route 32 lane restrictions
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Lane restrictions will occur on state Route 32 in Clermont County as crews work on the Bach Buxton Road interchange project. Traffic restrictions will take place along state Route 32 east just west from Glen Este Withansville Road to Fayard Drive for contractors to pave a new ramp.
School bus, car crash on Ronald Reagan in Finneytown
A school bus and a car collided Tuesday morning on Eastbound Ronald Reagan near the Galbraith Road exit just west of I-75 in Finneytown.
Fox 19
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into...
Fox 19
Child headed to school on bicycle struck by car in NKY
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle to school Wednesday morning, City of Edgewood Police say. Police say the juvenile was at the intersection of Edgemar Drive and Dudley Road around 7 a.m. A vehicle that was turning from Edgemar onto Dudley...
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
wnewsj.com
Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene
GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according...
WLWT 5
Lanes blocked following crash on eastbound I-275 near Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash along Interstate 275, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
