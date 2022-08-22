Read full article on original website
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
The Best Used Kia Sorento SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
According to Consumer Reports, look at the best used Kia Sorento SUV years, which are the 2020 Kia Sorento and 2017 versions. The post The Best Used Kia Sorento SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reliable Used SUVs Under $8,000, Approved by Kelley Blue Book
Here are some reliable used SUVs under $8,000 including the Toyota Highlander, Honda CR-V, Honda Element, Toyota RAV4, and Honda Pilot. The post 5 Reliable Used SUVs Under $8,000, Approved by Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable SUVs Under $50,000 That Topped Consumer Reports Annual Auto Survey
These reliable SUVs are under $50,000, including the sporty Mazda CX-9, reliable Toyota Highlander, and the all-wheel-drive Subaru Crosstrek sport utility vehicle. The post 3 Reliable SUVs Under $50,000 That Topped Consumer Reports Annual Auto Survey appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
Car dealers found selling 40,000 'death trap' write-offs - including some without airbags
Thousands of cars written off in horror crashes are being illegally repaired and sold as second-hand vehicles to motorists who have no idea they may be driving around in a 'death trap'. More than 40,000 undeclared write-offs worth £800 million – including some without airbags – are being sold to...
The Reason Dodge Is Discontinuing The Charger And Challenger
Dodge is putting the Challenger and the Charger out to pasture -- but a few special edition models will be released before the lines are cut forever.
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ouch! Motorcycle Rear-Ends $2M Rimac Nevera On Pacific Coast Highway
Rimac has just begun customer deliveries of the Nevera this month, and the first owner to take delivery of the electric hypercar is none other than 2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg. Rimac will build only 150 Nevera customer cars, each priced from a whopping €2 million (the equivalent of...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
Freethink
Flying sports car cleared for takeoff by FAA
A flying sports car has just been cleared for flight by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — but to get behind the wheel of one, you’ll need to build it yourself. Samson Switchblade: Unlike the eVTOLs expected to one day ferry us across cities like airborne Ubers, Samson Sky’s Switchblade is designed to be a true flying car, capable of both flight and on-road driving.
