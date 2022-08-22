ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers

Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it? We are a team of architectural and building systems engineers who used energy models that simulate heat transfer and A/C system performance to tackle this perennial question: Will you need to remove more heat from your home by continuously removing heat throughout...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ford F 150#Rivian R1t#Ev
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Chinese EV Companies Will Come To U.S.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump

Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Soaring electricity prices amid the global energy crunch have led to 20 million American households falling behind on their utility bills

Soaring electricity prices are beginning to take a toll on US households as they fall behind their utility bill payments. 20 million US households have fallen behind their utility payments, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The problem has been exacerbated by both Russia's war against Ukraine and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost

The Ford Mustang EcoBoost marries performance and styling with fuel efficiency. However, cars like the BMW 230i and Nissan Z are quicker, despite being more expensive. The post Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Transit Connect Could Be Killed In America After 2023: Report

The automaker reportedly canceled the project for a successor. Ford is slowly refreshing its light commercial vehicle lineup in Europe but it seems that the US market is sticking with the firm’s older products for the time being. In fact, the Transit Connect van is facing an uncertain future as a new report indicates it could be discontinued at the end of next year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

134K+
Followers
32K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy