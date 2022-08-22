Read full article on original website
How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month?
The Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is incredibly popular. How much does it cost to charge the EV? The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge the Ford F-150 Lightning for a Month? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does turning the air conditioning off when you're not home actually save energy? Three engineers run the numbers
Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it? We are a team of architectural and building systems engineers who used energy models that simulate heat transfer and A/C system performance to tackle this perennial question: Will you need to remove more heat from your home by continuously removing heat throughout...
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
TheStreet
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
Sticker Shock: The Biggest “Recall” Ever
The news is full of vehicle recalls this week, from Hyundais to Fords. But 40 years ago, Ford nearly recalled 21 million cars. The post Sticker Shock: The Biggest “Recall” Ever appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I’m a money expert – the side hustle that pays $60 per hour every time with just your phone or laptop, how it works
EVERYONE is looking for a side hustle to make extra cash as prices for everything continue to rise. Of course, they're all hoping to find something quick and easy they can do on their own time. Being able to do it from home is an even better option for those...
torquenews.com
Tesla Repair Issues During 4 Years of Ownership Explained by Engineer Owner
Find out what happened to this Tesla owner’s car after damaging the underside of his Tesla by running over a road hazard as well as other service issues with his Tesla during 4 years of ownership. Plus, his honest assessment of the joys and frustrations of owning a Tesla.
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Chinese EV Companies Will Come To U.S.
Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade
The Ford Mustang has been around since 1964, and its evolved into a staple among performance models. Some of the most powerful models include the Shelby GT500. The post Here Are Some of the Most Powerful Ford Mustangs by Decade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners
The safest small luxury 2022 SUVs are all Volvos. Is anyone surprised? The post Only 3 Small Luxury SUVs Are IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Winners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have released a study which examines “the technical outlook, economic feasibility, and environmental impact of battery-electric containerships.”. Breaking from previous studies, the researchers have classified the volume of space housing the batteries as an opportunity cost, rather...
Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Ranger has a V6 engine, and how you can get one under a Ranger hood in 2023. The post Does the 2022 Ford Ranger Have a V6? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Soaring electricity prices amid the global energy crunch have led to 20 million American households falling behind on their utility bills
Soaring electricity prices are beginning to take a toll on US households as they fall behind their utility bill payments. 20 million US households have fallen behind their utility payments, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The problem has been exacerbated by both Russia's war against Ukraine and...
Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim
Find out why experts don't think you should be buying the same 2022 Ford Ranger as everyone else. The post Experts Don’t Recommend the Most Popular 2022 Ford Ranger Trim appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Chevy Silverado is a good truck, but it's not perfect. Here's why you should totally buy the new Silverado - and why you might want to skip it. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost
The Ford Mustang EcoBoost marries performance and styling with fuel efficiency. However, cars like the BMW 230i and Nissan Z are quicker, despite being more expensive. The post Ford Mustang: 4 New Cars Faster Than an EcoBoost appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Transit Connect Could Be Killed In America After 2023: Report
The automaker reportedly canceled the project for a successor. Ford is slowly refreshing its light commercial vehicle lineup in Europe but it seems that the US market is sticking with the firm’s older products for the time being. In fact, the Transit Connect van is facing an uncertain future as a new report indicates it could be discontinued at the end of next year.
Why Do Some Cars Have 2 Exhaust Pipes?
Find out why you see some cars with a dual exhaust system while most others have one exhaust pipe. The post Why Do Some Cars Have 2 Exhaust Pipes? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
