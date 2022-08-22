ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Ravens run preseason streak to 22, beating Cardinals 24-17

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZEXU_0hQ6HtBj00

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and the Baltimore Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games, beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.

Likely — a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina — was Tyler Huntley’s favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.

Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson haven’t played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.

Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.

Trace McSorley got the majority of the playing time at quarterback for the Cardinals (1-1). He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

GIANTS 25, BENGALS 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Davis Webb threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bachman with 35 seconds to play to lift New York past Cincinnati.

Webb’s second touchdown pass of the half to Bachman capped a 75-yard march that started after Jacques Patrick scored on a 3-yard run with 3:05 to play to put the Bengals ahead 22-18.

Webb, who is the Giants’ third quarterback behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, finished 22 of 27 for 204 yards, including a 22-yard TD pass to Bachman earlier in the quarter that gave New York an 18-16 lead. Bachman finished with 11 catches for 122 yards.

The Giants improved to 2-0 under new coach Brian Daboll. The Bengals (0-2) did not play their starters for the second straight week.

Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, the edge rusher who was the No. 5 overall selection in the draft, hurt his right knee in the second quarter and did not return.

EAGLES 21, BROWNS 20

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland’s backups during a loss to Philadelphia in an exhibition watched by both team’s starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 QB behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension.

Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards before Josh Rosen replaced him in the third quarter.

With Philadelphia starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sitting out, Gardner Minshew the Eagles (1-1) on two long touchdown drives in the first half.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Significant Ravens Rookie Injury

Third-round rookie Travis Jones recently suffered an injury ahead of his first NFL season. Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh says the 22-year-old defensive tackle will be out for the first three to five weeks of the 2022 season with a knee sprain. Jones suffered a hyperextended knee during the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

2 Ravens backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 Baltimore Ravens are a solid, veteran team with many returning starters from the 2021 Ravens roster. They are also an organization that drafts extremely well and makes good signings. That makes for a deep squad and means there are a few positions on the Ravens depth chart that are still up for grabs as the team grinds toward the final Ravens preseason game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Ravens' Isaiah Likely expected to play 'significant snaps' early

Baltimore Ravens fourth-round rookie tight end Isaiah Likely "figures to playing significant snaps from the jump" in the regular season," writes Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec says Likely "quickly emerged as a popular target" for Lamar Jackson on a team that lacks reliable pass-catching talent beyond Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman. The Ravens are expected to feature two tight ends as much as any team in the league, so Likely's potential emergence shouldn't cut into Andrews' playing time or volume.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Can Make Rare NFL History In Week 1

Joe Flacco is on his second tour of duty with the New York Jets. He first joined the team in 2020 when he signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal. After that season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal to be a backup for Jalen Hurts. However, the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baltimore Ravens’ 22-game preseason winning streak

Ravens are flying in preseason (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis) The Baltimore Ravens are currently riding an NFL record 22-game winning streak in preseason. They will look to make it 23 against the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the final game of the preseason. Here's a look back at thew current streak, which began in 2016...2016: Ravens 22, Panthers 19 Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY SportsRavens 19, Colts 18 Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY SportsRavens 30, Lions 9 Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY SportsRavens 23, Saints 14 Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports2017: Ravens 23, Commanders 3 (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)Ravens 31, Dolphins 7 (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)Ravens 13,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Guardian

No 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren to miss entire NBA season with foot injury

Chet Holmgren, the No 2 overall pick in this year’s draft will miss the entirety of the upcoming NBA season because of a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. “Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Bengals#Browns#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Rookie#The Arizona Cardinals#East Rutherford
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy