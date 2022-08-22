Read full article on original website
Knox Co. Commission votes to stop development plan appeals from going through appeals board
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission met Monday evening to decide if a tool that the community has to appeal zoning decisions would be removed. Dozens of people gathered at the meeting to voice their opposition to the proposal. They ended up voting on an amended ordinance that...
'A transformative project' | Developers propose four apartment buildings along Cumberland Strip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four major apartment buildings and a parking garage could replace 24 existing lots along the Cumberland Strip. Developers are hoping to get the "Hub on Campus Development" approved. There are at least 18 properties with the same name across the country including the University of Florida,...
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
Major University of Tennessee construction projects in the works
A series of construction projects will reshape the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus landscape over the next several years.
Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
What’s next for Knoxville S&S customers and staff?
‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Dr. Donde Plowman has been phenomenal as Chancellor of the University of TN, but...
Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years
A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated
FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound
An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Crews extinguish fire at South Knoxville apartments
An investigation is underway after an early Wednesday morning exterior fire at the Stonewall Lofts apartment complex on Chapman Highway.
KUB's fiber internet beta testing program delivers free high-speed internet to some East Knoxville homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said they are working to set up a high-speed internet system for the community. As part of the process, they are testing the system in a small part of Knoxville before rolling it out to the rest of their customers. People who...
Woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she also dies
It has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still no headstone.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launches app
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has made the move to smartphones; office officials announced the release of an app Wednesday. The app offers services to those in Anderson County like an inmate database, crime map and a 24-hour arrest list. It was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in developing apps for law enforcement.
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Breathing new life into historic Blount County property
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
Knoxville woman avoids ‘smishing’ scam to steal money, information
Judy Gerhardt sent a quilt to her brother-in-law and mailed it through the Postal Service to West Tennesse. She used a tracking service provided by the US Postal Service. As she was waiting for delivery, she got a text claiming to be from USPS as a part of a 'smishing' scam.
Help name Maryville College's new hawk!
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
31st Cherokee Fall Festival coming to Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in September
VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) — Step back in time at the Sequoyah Birthplace Museum with its 31st annual Cherokee Fall Festival. The festival will be on Sept. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Visitors will be able to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and dance. In […]
