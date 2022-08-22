ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Smith & Wesson on track to open new Maryville headquarters in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gunmaker Smith & Wesson is on track to open its new headquarters in Maryville by summer of next year. Jeff Muir, the Blount County Chamber of Commerce's communications director, said construction on the new facility is still on track nearly a year after the company announced it would be relocating its historic headquarters in Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What’s next for Knoxville S&S customers and staff?

‘It was very upsetting’ | Morristown man recalls crash that killed sleeping toddler. Police warn if you see Mendez, do not approach him. Instead, call the dispatch center at 423-585-2701. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Dr. Donde Plowman has been phenomenal as Chancellor of the University of TN, but...
KNOXVILLE, TN
freightwaves.com

Colonial Freight Systems to close after nearly 80 years

A representative with truckload carrier Colonial Freight Systems confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be shutting down at the end of August. However, additional details were not provided. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Colonial is a self-described “100% owner-operator company,” providing refrigerated and dry van services throughout the U.S. It also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill owner working to get beer permit reinstated

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville bar owner wants to make things right by staying in business, but the city has taken away his beer permit for 10 years. . Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill on Tazewell Pike has seen its fair share of trouble. In April, two people were shot and killed in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Gas station nixes agreement with Greyhound

An East Knoxville gas station that has served as the local Greyhound bus stop since the iconic transit line closed its downtown terminal in April has decided to terminate its agreement with the company. As of the beginning of October, Greyhound buses will no longer be able to pick up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launches app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has made the move to smartphones; office officials announced the release of an app Wednesday. The app offers services to those in Anderson County like an inmate database, crime map and a 24-hour arrest list. It was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in developing apps for law enforcement.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Breathing new life into historic Blount County property

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - RT Lodge has sat on Maryville College’s campus in Blount County since the 1930s. Now, new owners are revitalizing it but holding true to the property’s roots. “When you step on our property, we want you to feel at home,” said Beth McCabe...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Help name Maryville College's new hawk!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Maryville College is asking for help naming a new friend that's made its home on campus: a red-tailed hawk!. The hawk was found permanently disabled, so the college received permission from the federal government to care for it. Students, staff and faculty built a mew to house the hawk on the backside of the Sutton Science Center over spring break.
MARYVILLE, TN

