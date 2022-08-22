ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercer.edu

Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends

During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
MACON, GA
Jones County News

New boutique in Gray provides style on a budget

Boujee Bink Boutique, a new baby and women’s clothing shop, has opened up in Gray, giving women more options to buy budget friendly stylish clothing. The new boutique’s ribbon cutting with the Gray/ Jones County Chamber of Commerce was Aug. 18. The shop is located at 4120 Gray...
GRAY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb School District announces time changes for 2 football games Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District announced time changes for two football games involving four district teams this Friday, August 26. A district Facebook post Tuesday said the varsity game between Westside High School and Southwest High School will start at 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.
MACON, GA
Jones County News

Jones County brothers walk similar paths through faith

Eli and Bryce Boland, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gray, are walking similar paths with their faith. The brothers are finding their own ways to build their relationship with Jesus and teach others what He can do for them through being missionaries. Both brothers...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
MACON, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA

