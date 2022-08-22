Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
mercer.edu
Sam Hart ‘made Mercer a better place for all of us’ | Mercer Legends
During his time at Mercer University, Samuel Hart served as a source of guidance and encouragement and a champion for students. Here’s how he became and continues to be a Mercer Legend. Samuel Hart. Mercer connection: Professor and administrator. Years at Mercer: 1969-2003. What he did: Samuel Hart began...
wgxa.tv
Macon Boys & Girls Club alum returns home to celebrate his life story being told in film
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Boys & Girls Club Carl D. Thomas Unit's very own alumnus and renowned classical composer, Roderick Cox, returned to Macon for the Georgia premiere of his documentary, Conducting Life, at the Macon Film Festival and, while he was here, stopped by to meet some of the youngsters in the King-Danforth Unit of today.
Jones County News
New boutique in Gray provides style on a budget
Boujee Bink Boutique, a new baby and women’s clothing shop, has opened up in Gray, giving women more options to buy budget friendly stylish clothing. The new boutique’s ribbon cutting with the Gray/ Jones County Chamber of Commerce was Aug. 18. The shop is located at 4120 Gray...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bibb P&Z members support Otis Redding center, hear YKK plans, delay hearing on Hartley Bridge development
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning commissioners have more time to ponder a couple of proposals – a commercial development on Hartley Bridge Road that drew about a dozen people in opposition Monday, and the Otis Redding Foundation’s Center for the Arts. At the start...
'You can survive this with some love': Central Georgia foster care advocate group needs volunteers
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia's Court Appointed Special Advocates help connects foster kids with loving families. It is focused on identifying the children's specific needs to the best of their abilities, Susanna Patterson, the executive director of Central Georgia's CASA, said. CASA is in need of volunteers, because it...
41nbc.com
Bibb School District announces time changes for 2 football games Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District announced time changes for two football games involving four district teams this Friday, August 26. A district Facebook post Tuesday said the varsity game between Westside High School and Southwest High School will start at 5:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium.
The Backpack Buddies Ministries works to provide kids' meals during the school year
MACON, Ga. — One program is using food to make a difference in the lives of kids in Central Georgia who may not know when or where their next meal is coming from. The Backpack Buddies Ministry started 11 years ago. They knew how important it is that kids are fed and recognized the need for it in their own community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jones County News
Jones County brothers walk similar paths through faith
Eli and Bryce Boland, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Gray, are walking similar paths with their faith. The brothers are finding their own ways to build their relationship with Jesus and teach others what He can do for them through being missionaries. Both brothers...
'He was really respectful': Friends remember Eastman man found dead in wrecked car
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Friends of 21-year-old Za’Quon Brown say they're shocked and saddened by his death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says Brown was driving on Neese Street in Eastman when someone shot him in the chest and he crashed into a tree. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited...
Houston County Department of Drivers Services gets building upgrades
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you go to renew your driver's license, you can expect a better picture, with Houston County Department of Drivers Services' new upgrades. The Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore and members of Houston County joined for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially reopen a newly-remodeled driver licensing center in Warner Robins.
Accident on I-16W between GEICO and downtown Macon has all lanes blocked
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has reported an accident on I-16 West between GEICO and the downtown Macon exit. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said said a trailer separated from a semi-truck. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. There are no injuries. Traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said. He...
Man shot on Jeffersonville Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Jeffersonville Road Saturday night, just before 10 p.m. In a statement by Bibb County Public Affairs, deputies responded to a report of a person firing multiple shots in the area. When they arrived, they found that a 40-year-old man had been...
VERIFY: Yes, it is illegal to abandon animals in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Humane Society of Houston County says they're getting more abandoned animals than they have in the past. So, is it illegal to abandon an animal in Warner Robins?. 13WMAZ spoke with a Warner Robins Animal Control Officer and looked up the City of Warner...
21-Year-Old Brenden Wayne Delos Died In A Car Crash On Highway 247 (Houston County, GA)
Houston County deputies responded to a car crash that claimed a man’s life. The crash happened on Highway 247, near the 247 Spur in Kathleen. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Brenden Wayne Delos of Centerville. Delos was [..]
WMAZ
'We want this community to prosper': Peach County High School alum takes FFA program to national heights
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Not every day can a teacher say they are the district-wide Teacher of the Year at a school where they were once a student. For Luz Morales, it's a significant accomplishment, but she's even dreaming bigger as she works to grow a new crop of student success stories in the high school's agriculture program.
Three juveniles sentenced in 2020 armed robbery of single mom in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three juveniles have been sentenced in a 2020 armed robbery of a single mom, according to a release from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard. Roman Carter, Dohboreas Stephens, and Christopher Evans to robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault. According to a news release...
Warner Robins woman who was found dead on Sunday has been identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found near the 600 block of South Pleasant Hill Road. 49-year-old woman Celia Watts was found dead on Sunday, according to Houston County coroner James Williams. There were no signs of trauma to...
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
Comments / 0