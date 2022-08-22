ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

Security in place for Minnesota State Fair

The new 4 p.m. show will focus on what makes southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such a great place to live, work and play!. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-24-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Isolated storms possible with slim severe threat today ahead of scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

St. Peter to hold open house for feedback on Gorman Park improvements

St. Peter to hold open house about potential Gorman Park improvements. Gorman Park is a central hub for family gatherings, softball, picnics, and a large children’s playground. Minnesota State Fair starts today. Updated: 2 hours ago. It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!. Security in place for Minnesota...
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

New local program ‘Kato Living’ launching September 5th

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local entertainment, food, fashion, fun and more are on the agenda for your afternoon’s starting September 5th. KEYC News Now is starting a new program, Kato Living, airing weekdays from 4 to 4:30 and will be hosted by Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger. “We are...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State Fair starts today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!. Hundreds of thousands of attendees will flock to the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to enjoy the first day of the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair goes from today until Labor Day on Sept. 5. Guests...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Montgomery native crowned 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A 19-year-old college student from Montgomery was crowned the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday. Rachel Rynda, who represents Le Sueur County and is currently a student at the University of Wisconsin River Falls, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 2,100 Minnesota dairy farmers and their families.
MONTGOMERY, MN
KEYC

Maximum E. coli levels found at Iowa beach

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the water concentration of E. coli at an Iowa beach maxed out its test kits. The Spirit Lake beach, which is near the Iowa-Minnesota border registered more than 24,000 viable bacteria. This is 10 times what is considered unhealthy.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KEYC

Deals and discounts at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn — Between transportation, tickets and treats on a stick, a day at the Minnesota State Fair can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you’re bringing the whole family. Here are several ways you can save on your visit to the fairgrounds without sacrificing the fun.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023. According to Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. The current large-employer...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

UPDATE: Minnesota attorney arrested; reports of assault

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman at the center of an assault case that landed an attorney in jail has now passed away, according to her grandfather. Media reports indicate attorney Anders Odegaard was booked into Marshall County Jail for assaulting his ex-wife. Reports indicate she was then flown to a hospital in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
KEYC

Construction to derail St. Peter school commute

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction crews are one week into the Broadway and Sunrise Drive project, but the detour will soon be affecting a much larger group of drivers. St. Peter Public Schools begin classes this week, and the construction lies right in the middle of the district, even sharing land with the middle school.
SAINT PETER, MN
KEYC

Slightly above average temps return over the next couple of days

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a dry and sunny start to the week thanks to an area of high pressure that resides over the region. This area of high pressure will help keep things dry and mostly clear over the next 24 hours. Tonight, expect a few clouds passing across southern Minnesota with temps dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will remain light and variable tonight so some patchy fog is possible, especially in low-lying areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

MN DPS to give away gun locks at State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota continues to see an increase in gun violence across the state. To help promote gun safety, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be giving away gun locks at the Minnesota State Fair. DPS will be handing out 10,000 free gun locks to...
MINNESOTA STATE

