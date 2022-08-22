MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a dry and sunny start to the week thanks to an area of high pressure that resides over the region. This area of high pressure will help keep things dry and mostly clear over the next 24 hours. Tonight, expect a few clouds passing across southern Minnesota with temps dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will remain light and variable tonight so some patchy fog is possible, especially in low-lying areas.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO