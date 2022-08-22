UH women’s soccer match against Arizona State canceled due to weather

Sunday evening’s match between the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team and Arizona State has been canceled due to severe weather in the Tempe area.

Hawaii’s season opener against Grand Canyon in Phoenix on Thursday was also affected by the weather but was postponed instead of canceled.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii heads home at 0-1-0 for the 2022 season.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match against Seattle on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.