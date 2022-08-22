ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

UH women’s soccer match against Arizona State canceled due to weather

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zquyi_0hQ6F2Ql00

Sunday evening’s match between the University of Hawaii women’s soccer team and Arizona State has been canceled due to severe weather in the Tempe area.

Hawaii’s season opener against Grand Canyon in Phoenix on Thursday was also affected by the weather but was postponed instead of canceled.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii heads home at 0-1-0 for the 2022 season.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a match against Seattle on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine soccer set for home opener

HONOLULU— The Hawai’i women’s soccer team opens its 2022 home schedule with the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Thursday at 7 p.m. against Seattle U and Sunday at 2 p.m. against Nicholls State at Waipi’o Peninsula Soccer Stadium.  The Rainbow Wahine opened their season on the road, falling 3-1 at Grand Canyon in a match that spanned over […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

GAME PREVIEW: Rainbow Warriors vs Vanberbilt – Week 0

HONOLULU – The Timmy Chang “Braddahhood” era begins this week as the University of Hawai’i football team hosts Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference, Saturday, Aug. 27 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in the 2022 season opener. Kick-off is 4:30 p.m., and the game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Chang, the former NCAA all-time passing leader, […]
HONOLULU, HI
herosports.com

Hawaii Looks To Rebound From A Difficult Offseason

The regular season had gone fairly well, but once that final game was played, things went south very quickly for Hawaii’s football program. The Warriors improved to 6-7 after winning 38-14 at Wyoming in their regular-season finale. There were a few bonuses for the win. First off, Hawaii won...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona College Sports
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is just days away from kicking off the 2022 season. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC, a match up that doesn’t come around very often. Vandy is coming off...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#College Soccer#The University Of Hawaii#The Rainbow Wahine
KHON2

Hawaii dad paves way for son’s Little League World Series

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The year was 1988, and the stands at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania were packed to watch Hawaii win their first United States championship. Then, Pearl City Little League featured Ken Noda. His son, Mikah, is on this year’s Honolulu world series team, which defeated Tennessee Wednesday 13-0 to advance to the United States championship game.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Consolidated Theatres to show UH football games on the Big Screen

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get ready to catch "Da Braddahood" on the big screen. The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors is teaming up with Consolidated Theatres to kick off the new football season. Starting Saturday, Aug. 2, fans can cheer for the home team at the Koko Marina, Town Center Mililani,...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy