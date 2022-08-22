Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Get ready for the Italian festival
The first thing that comes to Michael Dongilli’s mind about the last weekend of August is the sound of Italian opera and the smell of sauce and cheese. The Butler Italian Festival typically takes place at the end of August, and it will return to Main Street on Friday, Aug. 26, for the fifth iteration of the event.
butlerradio.com
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
cranberryeagle.com
Miller Minutes
Many county students went back to school this week, but the summer fun continues in all corners of Butler. Picnics, festivals, concerts and charity bike rides refuse to slow up. As long as the county residents are feeling adventurous, there’s an activity for you in the coming days. Speaking...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest
The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, died Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. Florence M. “Flo” Gross, 89, of Zelienople, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community. ——— Stanley...
cranberryeagle.com
Bend heralded prominent family for 60 years
Southwestern Butler County residents of a certain age know that Balls Bend on Route 228 was named not for the courage it takes to navigate the dangerous curve, but for gentleman farmers and prominent businessmen Hiram, George and Henry Ball. The Ball family owned three farms in the area of...
Britsburgh festival returning to Pittsburgh next month
PITTSBURGH — You can get a little taste of Britain right here in Pittsburgh with the return of Britsburgh!. The event will run Monday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 11 with events all over the city. The annual celebration is put on by the British-American Connections Pittsburgh nonprofit group.
nextpittsburgh.com
2 new restaurants ready to open in the Pittsburgh area
There are so many restaurant choices in the Pittsburgh area, it’s almost overwhelming at times. I’m here with some “bad” news then — there will soon be two more to add to the list. While they are both located in places that aren’t technically the city proper, these two new eateries are opening in neighborhoods that are either already hot or up-and-coming.
pghcitypaper.com
Volunteers race against the seasons to catch abandoned guinea pig
In May of this year, Alicia Wentzel saw a post on Facebook alerting people to a guinea pig apparently living in the wild along the Monongahela River. As a lover of small animals, she was immediately concerned. “[Guinea pigs] are not built for outside. They don't exist in the wild...
wtae.com
North Versailles shoe repair shop to close after six decades
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — It's the end of an era in North Versailles. After six decades, Valley Shoe Repair in the Great Valley Shopping Center is closing. Watch the report from North Versailles: Click the video above. But it's not just the loss of an essential business impacting the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bandit
Bandit will steal your heart! A good Samaritan found him as a stray and brought him to the shelter. He was adopted and returned when the home was not a good fit. While he likes chasing a ball and exploring our play yards, he adores cuddling and butt scratches, too. He has good leash manners and enjoys long walks.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
butlerradio.com
‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.
Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
Titusville Herald
Hydetown was the place to fill your tank
I call this column “The Hydetown Bridge,” not because I always hung out on the bridge. It was my desire for this column to be a “Bridge” to the past. I always loved history — especially local history. I used to love sitting in Grandpa’s gas station listening to some old timers swapping stories about the Hydetown they grew up in.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31
Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
wjol.com
Lightfoot Disagrees With Recommendation To Take Down Monuments
This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Pittsburgh city crews covered the statue in advance of Columbus Day following a recommendation from Mayor Bill Peduto that it be removed from a city park and placed in a private location yet to be determined. Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that he agreed with the recommendation of a city art commission last month that the statue in Schenley Park should be removed. Peduto said the work "can be better displayed in a private location that places Columbus, his memory and his history in different context." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years
PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
