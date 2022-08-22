Read full article on original website
Jen Andrews-Cater is a California-based influencer who has self-described minimalist style. She lives in Los Angeles, so it won’t get cooler for another few months, but fall does happen to be one of her favorite seasons. “If you’re a fashion girl like me, you start thinking and prepping for fall right around the end of July,” she says.
Here at Who What Wear, we've been predicting that orange will be the color of the year since February. At this point, we're halfway through the year, and it's safe to say we were correct. The fun and bold shade doesn't often get the spotlight since it's been known to be difficult to style, but hear me out when I say that this color is one to try.
During one of my nightly scrolls through TikTok, I stumbled upon a stellar account that I followed immediately. I'm, of course, referring to @excusemygrandma. The popular account (that has an Instagram and podcast of the same name) is led by Kim Murstein and Grandma Gail, a true star in my eyes.
New Yorkers are the chicest people I know, and I swear it stems from the most basic parts of their wardrobes. Yes, their designer accessories and integration of seasonal trends are also at play, but at the core, you can always find these three things: basic tops, stylish outerwear, and timeless denim. I'm always on a quest to simplify my style, so I asked my fellow city dwellers to tell me exactly where I can purchase these basic pieces. And nine times out of 10, the answer is UNIQLO. This Japanese retailer is responsible for producing high-quality apparel at an accessible price point, and New Yorkers can't get enough. Its latest collection is inspired by effortless French style (think classic blazers and cozy ribbed sweaters), and something tells me these items won't stay in stock for long. My fall wardrobe, for one, is begging for these new additions. Keep scrolling to shop UNIQLO's latest arrivals.
Not sure if you've noticed, but J.Crew is having a banner season. It's officially cool again, thanks to its new head designer, TikTok, and stylish celebrities wearing its pieces. Eiza González is the latest celebrity to step out in J.Crew, and the set she chose even happens to be on sale. It consists of a smocked Liberty-print halter top and a matching midi skirt that can be worn high or low on the waist.
Welcome to Let's Get a Room, a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.
Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
Right now my shopping list has officially turned to focus on all things fall. More specifically, the fall staples that will become the backbone of my wardrobe these next few months. While my summer style was all about items like denim shorts, tanks, and sandals, then my fall shopping list hinges on their cooler-weather equivalents of jeans, jackets, and boots. Yep, I've already begun scouring the internet for the coolest versions of each and per usual, Nordstrom is coming in hot with some of my favorite versions.
Much to the dismay of my family, friends, and partner, mini bags had a gorilla grip on me the past few seasons. You could not convince me that buying a purse that only fit my credit cards and chapstick was a bad buy—I went to bat for my Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag. And while mini bags will always have a place in my heart and closet, as an editor, I must be able to see the writing on the walls (or, in this case, on the runways) that big bags are back. Never in a million years did I think I'd be the person to proclaim the following statement, but alas, here we are.
When it comes to beauty trends by generation, I'm in a unique position of being on the cusp of both millennial and Gen Z. While I'm technically a millennial (I lived through the baked, full coverage makeup and matte lipstick phase just like the rest of you), I spend enough time online to understand the major Gen Z trends and incorporate them into my own routine.
For all of Copenhagen Fashion Week's many draws, the event is still lagging behind Paris, Milan, and other cities when it comes to high-profile attendees—that is, until Emma Chamberlain strolled into the Ganni show last week. As the face of Ganni's latest collaboration with Levi's, she sat front-row wearing the cult Danish brand from head to toe. Considering her floral bag was the most affordable piece she was wearing, I have a feeling it will be the first to sell out.
Fun prompt for you: close your eyes and imagine the visual embodiment of fall. Did you see bright orange, yellow, and brown leaves scattered across the park? Or maybe you saw yourself snuggling up with a Pumpkin Spice Latte For me, envisioning fall evokes all of these images, but I dream primarily of one specific thing: blazers.
Ever since I saw her in Mr. and Mrs. Smith wearing that white, eyelet two-piece set, I've been completely and irrevocably obsessed with Angelina Jolie's style. (Sure, she probably didn't have a say in that outfit given that it was part of her costume, but that's a discussion for another day.) From her days spent in leather pants and vintage tees to her modern-day rotation of hyper-elegant trousers and dresses, there's pretty much nothing in Jolie's wardrobe that doesn't look impeccable. And her latest outfit is hardly an exception.
If you've ever found yourself down the beauty TikTok rabbit hole, chances are you've stumbled across a video from Avani Gregg. Gregg initially garnered TikTok fame by posting videos in elaborate clown makeup, but is now known for personable, trend-forward videos where she tests the latest beauty trends in a fun way.
When not one but two of our readers' favorite celebrities are photographed wearing the same trend in the span of ten days—and style it very similarly, no less—you can bet I get a little excited. Both Emily Ratajkowski and Emma Chamberlain recently wore cowboy boots, which they both paired with cute mini dresses. It's such an easy outfit formula to copy, so what are you waiting for?
Let's break it down by the numbers: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged once in 2002 and once this year. They had one wedding in Las Vegas last month, followed by a whirlwind Parisian honeymoon. That brings us to this weekend when they had a second wedding in Riceboro, Georgia. For the latter ceremony, J.Lo had three—count 'em, three—different wedding gowns, all custom-designed by Ralph Lauren. Are you still with me?
After Jennifer Lopez's surprise Las Vegas wedding and whirlwind honeymoon in Paris, she appears to be taking it a bit easy these days—if her outfit is any indication, that is. She wore a laidback, simple outfit that included a staple we don't see her wear very often. She typically wears full-length leggings when she wears sneakers, but now we know exactly how she styles bike shorts.
