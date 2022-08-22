ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

CBS 42

BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case

ED. NOTE: This story has been updated with more information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Child molestation suspect connected to youth football programs

UPDATE: August 24, 2022 7:00 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It only took one parent notifying the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reveal there could be several local minors being sexually abused. The suspect is 31-year-old Zackary Peterson from Panama City. Peterson coached many youth football teams in and around Bay County. “So we’re […]
WCTV

Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
WJHG-TV

ECP officials give updates on airport construction

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a board meeting Wednesday morning, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials discussed various topics, including construction updates. ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said they’re working hard with FDOT to continue progressing. “There will be impacts but we try to work very hard to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City, FL
Cars
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach tackles big projects with their big budget for 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A big budget brings with it some big decisions. Panama City Beach leaders are tackling the 2023 budget by focusing on some projects years in the making. “We’re spending more money on the road projects that have finally gotten under construction,” Vice Mayor Paul...
WJHG-TV

"Mystic" is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Update: Investigators say 'laced' brownie story was a lie

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mowat Middle School student who said he ate a laced brownie given to him by another student was lying, school officials, said Wednesday. The lie kicked off an investigation and school officials sent a notice out to parents warning about the dangers of allowing kids to […]
WMBB

Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJTV 12

Authorities say drowning victim was Fort Rucker flight student

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
WKRG News 5

Funeral arrangements for Niceville K9 killed in crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

6.5′ Bull Shark caught in Port Saint Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday, August 19th, Erica and Zachary Rever went on a shark fishing trip with family and friends in Port Saint Joe where they caught a 6.5′ male bull shark. For approximately 30 minutes, it took everyone’s effort to reel in this beast . Erica and her family are […]
WMBB

Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in car crash

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
WJHG-TV

Upcoming Gospel Explosion 2022 event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local group is putting together an event in hopes to bring the community together for a day of healing and fun. The Gospel Explosion 2022 is taking place at Rutherford High School in Panama City on August 27th at 3 p.m. Cherlyn Johnson, a...
WMBB

Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fort Walton man stabbed overnight, expected to survive

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man from the Fort Walton Beach area is recovering after he was stabbed three times Saturday evening, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials report the victim was attacked at a home off of Pinewood Trace and was taken to a hospital...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
AL.com

Fort Rucker military student's body found after vanishing while tubing in Florida river

UPDATE: “The body of the missing tuber was recovered during the night. More information will be available later this morning,” the sheriff’s office posted. ORIGINAL: A search is underway for a military student from Fort Rucker who vanished while tubing with a group of students on Florida’s Chipola River, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

