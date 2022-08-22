Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Get ready for the Italian festival
The first thing that comes to Michael Dongilli’s mind about the last weekend of August is the sound of Italian opera and the smell of sauce and cheese. The Butler Italian Festival typically takes place at the end of August, and it will return to Main Street on Friday, Aug. 26, for the fifth iteration of the event.
This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest
The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
Annual Band Jam Comes To Cooper’s Lake This Weekend
The 9th Annual Band Jam and Grass Roots Music Festival officially kicks off tomorrow with a special event in Slippery Rock. A Singer-Songwriter “In the Round” gathering is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cooper’s Lake Campground. This free of charge event will include at least...
2 new restaurants ready to open in the Pittsburgh area
There are so many restaurant choices in the Pittsburgh area, it’s almost overwhelming at times. I’m here with some “bad” news then — there will soon be two more to add to the list. While they are both located in places that aren’t technically the city proper, these two new eateries are opening in neighborhoods that are either already hot or up-and-coming.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
A lobster grab, a soul food festival, and more Pittsburgh food news
The Franktuary locations in Downtown and Lawrenceville are closed, but the hot dog restaurant lives on in a food truck. Head to Necromancer Brewing for a special dinner that pairs various beers with poutine and gourmet hot dogs from Franktuary, including the Oahu dog made with pineapple, green onions, bacon, and teriyaki sauce, and the Reykjavik dog made with crispy onions, sweet mustard, ketchup, and remoulade. Tickets for the four-course dinner, taking place on Fri., Aug. 26, cost $30 and are available at the Necromancer website. Vegetarian options are also available.
Eat’n Park owners chosen to receive Pa. Society’s 2022 Gold Medal award
The owners of the Pittsburgh-headquartered Eat’n Park Hospitality Group have been chosen to receive The Pennsylvania Society’s Gold Medal for Distinguished Achievement at this year’s annual Society dinner in New York City. The Broadhurst family will be recognized not only for their contributions to the economy through...
Wieners On The Water, A Floating Hot Dog Shop, Hits The Three Rivers
Let’s be frank: The lives of Cara Kelly and Jason Eichas have gone to the dogs. The friends recently launched their aquatic hot dog shop, Wieners on the Water, to serve boaters bobbing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers. On weekends from Memorial Day through September, the pair tool around...
Washington County in Bloom: Favorite U-Pick Berry & Flower Spots
Ready to get your hands dirty? Even if you’re a city-slicker, you’ll have a great time at Washington County’s U-Pick farms this summer. If you’re looking for a day in the sun, fresh produce and some of the most “Instagrammable” places in our community, check out our recommendations below.
North Versailles shoe repair shop to close after six decades
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — It's the end of an era in North Versailles. After six decades, Valley Shoe Repair in the Great Valley Shopping Center is closing. Watch the report from North Versailles: Click the video above. But it's not just the loss of an essential business impacting the...
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31
Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
Britsburgh festival returning to Pittsburgh next month
PITTSBURGH — You can get a little taste of Britain right here in Pittsburgh with the return of Britsburgh!. The event will run Monday, Sept. 5 - Sunday, Sept. 11 with events all over the city. The annual celebration is put on by the British-American Connections Pittsburgh nonprofit group.
Pittsburgh space museum and learning center counts down to October opening
Texas has NASA. Washington, D.C. has the National Air and Space Museum. Florida has the Kennedy Space Center. And soon, Pittsburgh will have its own tribute to space travel with the opening of the Moonshot Museum. It was announced the Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Oct. 15....
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Bandit
Bandit will steal your heart! A good Samaritan found him as a stray and brought him to the shelter. He was adopted and returned when the home was not a good fit. While he likes chasing a ball and exploring our play yards, he adores cuddling and butt scratches, too. He has good leash manners and enjoys long walks.
Miller Minutes
Many county students went back to school this week, but the summer fun continues in all corners of Butler. Picnics, festivals, concerts and charity bike rides refuse to slow up. As long as the county residents are feeling adventurous, there’s an activity for you in the coming days. Speaking...
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Katie and Emily Have an Ideal Love
After connecting on the dating app HER, Katie Burns and Emily Torbett agreed to meet at Hough’s Tap Room & Brewpub in Greenfield for a first date in October 2016. The two ended up closing down the bar, barely noticing four hours had passed as they chatted about their similar tastes in music and shared love for the outdoors.
Filmmakers bring tiny house documentary to Pittsburgh
Fans of DIY and home makeover shows may recognize the name Derek "Deek" Diedricksen. The Massachusetts-based author and designer delighted viewers as the host of the HGTV show Tiny House Builders, and he has built a following as an expert in micro-structures like treehouses. He will continue to advocate for living small with the debut of The Box Truck Film: Building A Reuseful Home, a documentary he made with filmmaker Alex Eaves.
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, died Thursday morning, Aug. 18, 2022, at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh. Florence M. “Flo” Gross, 89, of Zelienople, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, while under the care of Passavant Retirement Community. ——— Stanley...
Sports bar employee pours chemical into coworker’s drink
PITTSBURGH, PA — A sports bar employee is facing charges after he reportedly put a chemical substance into another employee’s drink. The incident occurred at Red Beards Sports Bar at 144 6th Street. Police reported that the manager of the bar came into the Zone Two police station...
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:Steelers Run and WalkHappy Hour Street PartyVeteran's Place Cornhole TournamentVarious musical actsYouth football clinicsArt Rooney Avenue Street PartyFor a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.
