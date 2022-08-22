Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Officers find vehicle off the road in Yuba County, 1 dead
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old man from Brownsville was found dead after a CHP officer found his vehicle down a ditch in Yuba County on Wednesday afternoon, the CHP said. The CHP said an officer located a 2004 gray Ford Ranger about 20 feet down the embankment of Willow Glen Road just south of Pine Ridge Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Person taken to hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 99
GRIDLEY, Calif. - One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday after being hit by a car on Highway 99 in Butte County. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of Gridley, just south of Highway 162. The CHP told Action News Now a passenger on a...
Man arrested after reaching 115 mph in chase on Fiddyment Road near Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Roseville after a traffic stop in Lincoln turned into a police chase. Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on August 18 at around 2 a.m. in rural Lincoln. The driver appeared to be under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Oroville Man
Accident on Highway 99 Happens After Off-Road Crash. A fatal accident just south of Yuba City took the life of a man who was trying to flag down vehicles that were passing on a rural road. The accident occurred along Highway 99 close to Hutchinson Road around 5:20 a.m. after the driver’s car went off the highway and ended up in a ditch on the east side of the roadway. The deceased man was identified as a resident of Oroville, age 31.
Fox40
2 men killed after vehicle, train collide on private road in Sutter County
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
Van crashes into side of home in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A Natomas-area home suffered considerable damage after a van crashed into it Wednesday morning. The scene was along Da Vinci Way, off of E. Commerce Way. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the van did leave the side of the home's garage with noticeable damage. No injuries have been reported.
Sacramento police investigating possible explosive device at 29th and E
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a possible explosive device in the area of 29th and E streets. Few details surrounding the situation have been released at this time. A spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department said officers are trying to identify the device and remove it from the...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Fatality Reported in Nevada County Accident
A traffic fatality was reported near Auburn on August 21 when a motorcyclist was involved in a collision. The accident happened near Combie and Cascade Crossing roads west of Lake of the Pines, which is a gated residential area, around 5:36 p.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the county coroner was called to the scene to declare the rider deceased.
2news.com
Two convicted felons arrested after traffic stop in Placer County
A deputy with Placer County Sheriff's Office arrested two convicted felons who had a firearm and several plastic baggies of suspected methamphetamine earlier this month. On August 5th at 2:46 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop along Highway 65 and Sunset Boulevard, in Rocklin. The...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
STOCKTON, CA (August 23, 2022) – Saturday, a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured another one. The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road near Interstate 5. According to reports, two vehicles were speeding...
VIDEO: Firefighters work quickly to contain south Sacramento garage fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire from spreading out of a south Sacramento home's garage Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 2000 block of 67th Avenue. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames had damaged the garage and at least one vehicle in the driveway. Crews were able to keep the flames contained to the garage area. No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
RV fire that impacted traffic on Hwy 160 extinguished in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Fire Department crews doused an RV fire that spread to vegetation in North Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon. According to Sacramento Fire officials, the RV fire happened on the 300 block of Commerce Circle and spread to nearby vegetation and private property. Officials say the fire temporarily impacted traffic on Highway 160.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man dies after he was hit by 2 cars following crash on Highway 99
OROVILLE, Calif. - An Oroville man died after he crashed on Highway 99 in Sutter County and was hit by two vehicles, according to the CHP. The CHP said the 31-year-old man was driving a white Ford Fusion north on Highway 99 at Hutchinson Road when he crashed into a ditch at about 5:20 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old found submerged in Collins Lake dies
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A 4-year-old died after she was found submerged in Collins Lake on Saturday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the lake at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a child was reported to be missing and last seen near the water’s edge.
2 injured in Vacaville small plane crash
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people suffered minor injures after a small plane crashed at the Nut Tree Airport Wednesday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 11:20 a.m. and transported the injured to the hospital, according to the Solano County Sheriff's Office. There is currently no word on the...
1 student stabbed, another hurt near Chavez High School in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One student was stabbed and another hurt near Cesar Chavez High School in Stockton, officials said. Rosie Calderon, Stockton Police Department spokesperson, said the incident was initially reported as a double stabbing but later updated ABC10 saying one person was stabbed and the other was hurt in a fight.
