John Oliver Embarrasses Rudy Giuliani Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

On Sunday, John Oliver kicked off a new episode of his acclaimed HBO series Last Week Tonight by wading into the waters of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s country club in Palm Beach, Florida, that was recently raided by the FBI after the ex-president allegedly took classified documents there from the White House despite his lawyer stating otherwise.

“The fallout from the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago continued, with Trump associates spinning increasingly outlandish rationalizations for why it was OK for him to keep sensitive documents there, including this one,” offered Oliver.

The late-night host then cut to an interview with Trump mouthpiece Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax, saying, “If you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents—it’s about destroying them, or hiding them, or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.”

Cue Oliver: “OK, look, putting aside Rudy walking right up to the line of admitting on Trump’s behalf that he took those documents, if you’re comparing the security of two places, the two worst examples would be the White House and the Florida resort where a failed Bachelorette contestant actually claimed on Instagram, ‘I snooped around pretty dang freely and Secret Service wasn’t too worried about which room I went in,’ because it’s not exactly a security storage facility if youth pastor Ryan Reynolds here can just wander around wherever the fuck he likes.”

That former Bachelorette contestant is James McCoy Taylor, a vocal Trump supporter who admitted to being able to roam all over Mar-a-Lago after receiving an invitation there from Turning Point USA and who sang a cringe-worthy tribute song to Trump.

