ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

John Oliver Embarrasses Rudy Giuliani Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Marlow Stern
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1re96h_0hQ6Dlnf00
HBO

On Sunday, John Oliver kicked off a new episode of his acclaimed HBO series Last Week Tonight by wading into the waters of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s country club in Palm Beach, Florida, that was recently raided by the FBI after the ex-president allegedly took classified documents there from the White House despite his lawyer stating otherwise.

“The fallout from the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago continued, with Trump associates spinning increasingly outlandish rationalizations for why it was OK for him to keep sensitive documents there, including this one,” offered Oliver.

The late-night host then cut to an interview with Trump mouthpiece Rudy Giuliani on Newsmax, saying, “If you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents—it’s about destroying them, or hiding them, or giving them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s roughly as safe as they were in in the first place.”

Cue Oliver: “OK, look, putting aside Rudy walking right up to the line of admitting on Trump’s behalf that he took those documents, if you’re comparing the security of two places, the two worst examples would be the White House and the Florida resort where a failed Bachelorette contestant actually claimed on Instagram, ‘I snooped around pretty dang freely and Secret Service wasn’t too worried about which room I went in,’ because it’s not exactly a security storage facility if youth pastor Ryan Reynolds here can just wander around wherever the fuck he likes.”

That former Bachelorette contestant is James McCoy Taylor, a vocal Trump supporter who admitted to being able to roam all over Mar-a-Lago after receiving an invitation there from Turning Point USA and who sang a cringe-worthy tribute song to Trump.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 33

Bob Smith
2d ago

Why Rudy even thinks he needs to keep spinning for Trump at this point, with all the trouble he's brought down on himself, is beyond me.

Reply(3)
30
Big A
2d ago

Poor old Rudy, still desperately laboring under the delusion that Trump will eventually pay him. In the words of Aerosmith: DREAM ON.

Reply
19
Disgustipated
3d ago

Rudy won’t be embarrassed by this segment, Rudy isn’t intelligent enough or sober enough to experience embarrassment.

Reply
53
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner Kept a Huge Life Event Secret While Working in the White House

Click here to read the full article. There were not many things during the Donald Trump administration that were kept quiet, but one new detail about his special adviser, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner is surprising just about everyone. Ivanka Trump’s husband is revealing in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2019. The memoir, which will be out Aug. 23, shares that Kushner learned about his illness while on Air Force One en route to Texas. It was White House physician Sean Conley who delivered the bad news to him. “‘Your...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
John Oliver
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hbo#The White House#Newsmax#Bachelorette
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arms-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him on leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy