ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

By JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkgyU_0hQ6DVcv00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Mounds of paper piled on his desk. Framed magazine covers and keepsakes lining the walls. One of Shaquille O'Neal's giant sneakers displayed alongside football helmets, boxing belts and other sports memorabilia, crowding his Trump Tower office and limiting table space.

Well before he entered politics, former President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit — combined with his flip disregard for the rules of government record keeping, his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 — have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

The search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club earlier this month to retrieve documents from his White House years was an unprecedented law enforcement action against a former president who is widely expected to run for office once again. Officials have not revealed exactly what was contained in the boxes, but the FBI has said it recovered 11 sets of classified records, including some marked "sensitive compartmented information," a special category meant to protect secrets that could cause "exceptionally grave" damage to U.S. interests if revealed publicly.

Why Trump refused to turn over the seized documents despite repeated requests remains unclear. But Trump’s flouting of the Presidential Records Act, which outlines how materials should be preserved, was well documented throughout his time in office.

He routinely tore up official papers that later had to be taped back together. Official items that would traditionally be turned over to the National Archives became intermingled with his personal belongings in the White House residence. Classified information was tweeted, shared with reporters and adversaries — even found in a White House complex bathroom.

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s third national security adviser, said that, before he arrived, he'd heard "there was a concern in the air about how he handled information. And as my time went on, I could certainly see why.”

Others in the Trump administration took more care with sensitive documents. Asked directly if he kept any classified information upon leaving office, former Vice President Mike Pence told The Associated Press on Friday, "No, not to my knowledge."

The investigation into Trump's handling of documents comes as he's facing mounting legal scrutiny on multiple fronts. A Georgia investigation into election interference has moved closer to the former president, with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a top defender, informed earlier this month that he is a target of a criminal probe.

Meanwhile, Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings. A top executive at the business pleaded guilty last week in a tax fraud case brought by the Manhattan district attorney.

But few legal threats have galvanized Trump and his most loyal supporters like the Mar-a-Lago search. The former president and his allies have argued the move amounts to political persecution, noting the judge who approved the warrant has given money to Democrats. The judge, however, has also supported Republicans. And White House officials have repeatedly said they had no prior knowledge of plans to search the estate.

Trump allies have tried to claim the presidency granted him unlimited power to unilaterally declassify documents without formal declaration. But David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence section, said that's not how it works.

“It just strikes me as a post hoc public affairs strategy that has no relationship to how classified information is in fact declassified," said Laufman, who oversaw the investigation into Hillary Clinton's personal email server during her tenure as secretary of state. While he said it is true that there is no statute or order that outlines procedures the president must abide by to declassify information, “at the same time it's ludicrous to posit that a decision to declassify documents would not have been contemporaneously memorialized in writing.”

It's "not self executing," he added. "There has to be some objective, contemporaneous, evidence-based corroboration of the claims that they're making. And of course there won't be because they’re making it all up."

The decision to keep classified documents at Mar-a-Lago — a property frequented by paying members, their guests and anyone attending the weddings, political fundraisers, charity dinners and other events held on site — was part of a long pattern of disregard for national security secrets. Former aides described a “cavalier” attitude toward classified information that played out in public view.

There was the dinner with then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Mar-a-Lago's patio, where fellow diners watched and snapped cellphone photos as the two men reviewed details of a North Korean missile test.

There was the time Trump revealed highly classified information allegedly from Israeli sources about Islamic State militants to Russian officials. And there was the time he tweeted a high-resolution satellite image of an apparent explosion at an Iranian space center, which intelligence officials had warned was highly sensitive. Trump insisted he had "the absolute right" to share it.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump was “careless” with sensitive and classified information and “seemed never to bother with why that was bad.”

Grisham recalled one incident involving Conan, a U.S. military dog hailed as a hero for his role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. She said that before the dog's arrival at the White House, staff had received a briefing in which they were told the dog could not be photographed because the images could put his handlers in danger. But when the dog arrived, Trump decided he wanted to show it off to the press.

“Because he wanted the publicity, out went Conan," she said. “It's an example of him not caring if he put lives in danger. ... It was like its his own shiny toy he’s showing off to his friends to impress them."

Bolton said that, during his time working for Trump, he and others often tried to explain the stakes and the risks of exposing sources and methods.

“I don’t think any of it sank in. He didn’t seem to appreciate just how sensitive it was, how dangerous it was for some of our people and the risks that they could be exposed to," he said. "What looks like an innocuous picture to a private citizen can be a gold mine to a foreign intelligence" entity.

“I would say over and over again, ‘This is really sensitive, really sensitive.’ And he’d say, ‘I know’ and then go and do it anyway.”

Bolton said that top intelligence officials would gather before briefings to discuss how best to handle sensitive subjects, strategizing about how much needed to be shared. Briefers quickly learned that Trump often tried to hang onto sensitive documents, and would take steps to make sure documents didn't go missing, including using iPads to show them to him.

“Sometimes he would ask to keep it and they'd say, ‘It’s really sensitive.' Sometime he just wouldn’t give it back.”

Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss also contributed to the chaos that engulfed his final days in office. The General Services Administration was slow to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s win, delaying the transition process and leaving little time to pack.

While other White House staff and even the former first lady started making arrangements, Trump largely refused. At the same time, White House staff were departing in droves as part of the regular “offboarding process,” while morale among others had cratered in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bolton said he doubted that Trump had taken documents for nefarious reasons, and instead thought Trump likely considered them “souvenirs” like the many he’d collected through his life.

“I think he just thought some things were cool and he wanted them,” Bolton said. “Some days he liked to collect french fries. Some days he liked to collect documents. He just collected things.”

The Washington Post first reported in February that the National Archives had retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago that should have been turned over to the agency when Trump left the White House. An initial review of that material concluded that Trump had brought presidential records and several other documents that were marked classified to Mar-a-Lago.

The investigation into the handling of classified material intensified in the spring as prosecutors and federal agents interviewed several people who worked in the Trump White House about how records — and particularly classified documents — were handled during the chaotic end of the Trump presidency, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Around the same time, prosecutors also issued a subpoena for records Trump was keeping at Mar-a-Lago and subpoenaed for surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago showing the area where the records were being stored, the person said.

A top Justice Department official traveled to Mar-a-Lago in early June and looked through some of the material that was stored in boxes. After that meeting, prosecutors interviewed another witness who told them that there were likely additional classified documents still stored at Mar-a-Lago, the person said. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department later sought a search warrant and retrieved the additional tranches of classified records.

___

Balsamo reported from Washington.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Donald Trump at https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Georgia State
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bolton
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Trump requests immunity (again) from Jan. 6 civil cases that could bankrupt him

UPDATE (Aug. 2, 2022, 12:27 p.m.): A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that civil lawsuits against Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 attack can proceed, rejecting the former president's claims of "absolutely immunity." Lawyers for former President Donald Trump formally asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him...
POTUS
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
Salon

Mike Pence can't be president. His devotion to Donald Trump will be his downfall

Poor Mike Pence. The former Republican vice president apparently thinks he has a chance to win the GOP nomination for president even after an angry mob of Republicans stormed the U.S. Capitol with the intention of hanging him for betraying their dear leader, Donald Trump. So Pence is running around the country making speeches in front of small audiences as if he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning a national election again when the sad fact is that he is a man without a constituency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Classified Information#Fbi#Trump Tower
Salon

No exit: After Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump is trapped — and his fear is palpable

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. There is no limit to the depths Donald Trump will explore to beg for money. A day after the FBI executed a search warrant on his home at Mar-a-Lago, the former president sent out emails to his supporters saying the FBI had "raided" his home, "broke into" his safe and possibly planted evidence. Was he upset? Maybe. Was he innocent? Who cares? But he was open about needing money to help battle "the corrupt left," whatever that means. And so, dear friends and neighbors, the preacher in the big pop-up tent is going to pass around the hat, and if you'd very graciously give everything you have, the billionaire who needs your money would much appreciate it. By the way, would you like a new shirt with Donald's portrait? He's got those too.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy