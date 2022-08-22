Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Person of interest in Auditorium Shores homicide in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide at a park in Auditorium Shores. Police say just before 7 a.m., they responded to a check welfare call in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male with trauma to his head.
Texas Amber Alert: 1-year-old Sailor Tucker found safe, 22-year-old biological mom in custody
A 22-year-old woman, whom authorities identified as a suspect and the toddler's biological mother, was also taken into custody.
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
Help Bell County Crime Stoppers And Police Find These Missing Persons
Central Texas has grown throughout the years. With so many moving to the area for jobs or family reasons, many are becoming new Texas. However, with so many people, some disappear without being noticed for a while. Missing People in Bell County. Bell County Crime Stoppers has listed people that...
fox44news.com
Two Sentenced to Prison for Armed Robberies in Killeen
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen men were sentenced today for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Alongside Jones IV, 29-year-old Christopher Teon Fults, was sentenced to 10 years...
fox7austin.com
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting were ready to fight their eviction case with the help of Lone Star Legal Aid. Their landlord suddenly dismissed the case.
fox7austin.com
Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
Temple PD: Burglary suspect sought, broke into store twice
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe burglarized a store early Monday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Temple PD was called out to a store in the 1200 block of S. 31st Street because of a reported burglary.
KWTX
Waco man arrested and charged with DUI, possession of meth in Falls County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputies were called at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 24 of a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes on State Highway 6 where thy attempted to stop the vehicle on St. Paul’s Church Road.
Man dies after being driven on top of hood; driver arrested
Austin Police said a driver hit a man in north Austin and then drove with him on the hood of her vehicle earlier this month.
Woman killed in Circle C hit-and-run, Austin police search for driver
Police released photos of the car, which is a dark-colored sedan.
6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
fox7austin.com
1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
Click2Houston.com
‘Rooting out corruption’: Jailer arrested after caught with contraband intended to be smuggled inside prison, TDCJ says
GATESVILLE. Texas – The tables have turned for a jailer who was caught with contraband that was intended to be smuggled to prisoners, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said. Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and booked into...
Late night shooting leaves man injured: Temple Police
A late-night shooting left one man injured in Temple, police said. Information regarding the shooting is currently being sought.
KWTX
Man who led authorities on chase in Central Texas captured in Axtell area cow pasture
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - A man fleeing from Mexia police has been captured by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in the Axtell area. Justin Curtis Henderson, 29, of Crockett, will be booked into the McLennan County Jail. He’s facing charges from multiple agencies: MCSO will be charging him with...
fox44news.com
Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
