fox7austin.com

Person of interest in Auditorium Shores homicide in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a homicide at a park in Auditorium Shores. Police say just before 7 a.m., they responded to a check welfare call in the 800 block of West Riverside Drive. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive male with trauma to his head.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
fox44news.com

Two Sentenced to Prison for Armed Robberies in Killeen

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen men were sentenced today for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Alongside Jones IV, 29-year-old Christopher Teon Fults, was sentenced to 10 years...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
KCEN

Temple PD: Burglary suspect sought, broke into store twice

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they believe burglarized a store early Monday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Temple PD was called out to a store in the 1200 block of S. 31st Street because of a reported burglary.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted

KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
LOTT, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX

