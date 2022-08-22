ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, AZ

John Scadova
2d ago

They aren't happy unless they can push lies and scare people. looks like a dust devil to me! Funnel shape, causes no significant to anything. Who wrote this story, Biden's press secretary?

ana garcia
2d ago

wow in yuma az strong winds and strong rains and loud thunder woke up my family it's crazy cuz we never get rain here in yuma

jenna alford
2d ago

I'm sorry but Littlefield isn't a remote area it's like 2 minutes from mesquite Nevada

12news.com

Arizona got the only tornado in the entire country on Sunday

ARIZONA, USA — One is the loneliest number as a twister reported in northwestern Arizona on Sunday showed us. That tornado was the only one reported in the entire country that day. The twister formed southeast of Littlefield, Arizona around 5:38 in the afternoon. Given that the area is...
8newsnow.com

First tornado warning issued for Clark County since 2007

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued several warnings, one of which caught everyone by surprise, a tornado warning issued in northeast Clark County near Mesquite. Two tornadoes were spotted outside Las Vegas. One was spotted near Mesquite and the other was seen between Mesquite and...
ABC4

UPDATE: Hiker missing after Zion flash flood identified

UPDATE: 8/21/22 12:32 P.M. SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park officials have provided additional details regarding the flash flood that left one person missing Friday. Multiple hikers were reportedly swept off their feet by a flash flood in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava. Later in the evening, the National Park Service received […]
Mesquite Local News

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite

Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
mvprogress.com

Missionary (August 24, 2022)

Elder Samuel Spencer Atkinson has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. He will serve in the Charleston West Virginia Mission, English speaking, for 24 months. He will report to the Missionary Training Center Sept 5, 2022. He will speak this...
