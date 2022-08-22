Read full article on original website
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Fiddlesticks player lands perfectly placed ultimate in ARAM for penta kill
In League of Legends, some champions with certain wombo combo ultimates need a proper setup, like Fiddlesticks. But once they do, the results are satisfying to watch. One subreddit user posted a clip from his ARAM game, where they were playing Fiddlesticks. In it, they managed to flawlessly execute Fiddlesticks’ Crowstorm (R), so that it eliminated the whole enemy team, and grabbed him a sweet penta kill as well.
All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16
Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
Hearthstone community in uproar over introduction of pay-to-win Battlegrounds perks
The newly announced Battlegrounds-exclusive Tavern Pass in Hearthstone comes with a lot of interesting goodies, but the fact that there are now two separate season passes to purchase, neither of which can be paid for with gold, has become a huge source of controversy in the game’s community. The...
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
How to complete all Cryptic Quatrains quests in Destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
All weapons in Saints Row (2022)
In Saints Row, the player is the leader of the soon-to-be largest gang in Santo Ileso, The Saints. As with most criminal organizations, The Saints carry a lot of weapons to prepare for any potential firefights that might break out. In fact, there are a lot of weapons in the game that the player can use to rein down destruction on the other three gangs in the city.
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
Riot drops TFT Worlds dates and big changes to the championship
Riot Games is buffing the Teamfight Tactics World Championship for the Dragonlands set, increasing the prize pool, changing the elimination format, and adding an Eastern Last Chance qualifier. The Dragonlands World Championship is the fifth TFT Worlds, showcasing Set Seven and 7.5. Improvements have been made to the major championship...
ESL explains why Americas RMR for IEM CS:GO Major will take place in EU instead of America
ESL shed some light on the reasoning behind hosting the Americas RMR for the IEM CS:GO Major in Stockholm, Sweden and not somewhere more appropriate for attending teams, like North or South America. The main reason behind this decision comes down to visa issues, which have frequently forced tournament organizers...
Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log. The ban hammer hit heroes...
Champions League draw LIVE: Build-up ahead of Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs and Man City learning opponents
Follow live updates as the Champions League group stage draw is made ahead of the 2022/23 season, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham all set to learn their opponents. The mid-season World Cup in Qatar means this will be a Champions League group stage like no other, with the fixtures packed in and set to conclude in early November.Real Madrid are the defending champions after beating Liverpool in the final, with the Spanish side also knocking out City and Chelsea on their way to lifting the competition for a 14th time. Tottenham are back under Antonio Conte after a...
Shadowlands season 4 is a great time-killer for competitive WoW players waiting for the next expansion
The latest World of Warcraft expansion, Shadowlands, alongside Warlords of Draenor, is the least liked expansion community-wide in recent years due to lack of content and lore retconning, content time-gating, slow and repetitive leveling, tedious borrowed power systems, mundane tier sets, and Torghast or rather, Choreghast. Even though Blizzard Entertainment has, throughout the expansion, fixed some of many mistakes, the Shadowlands expansion won’t be missed.
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
