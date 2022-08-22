ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

By WILL WEISSERT
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fxa0_0hQ6Croa00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest.

In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues competing for the same seat, while the head of the party's campaign arm in the chamber is running in new territory and faces a challenge from the left.

Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party's nominee to finish the term of retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. The 87-year-old is stepping down at the end of the year, with more than four years left in his term.

What to watch:

FLORIDA

Once the nation's largest swing state, Florida has trended more Republican in recent years. Trump won it twice, and the GOP’s domination of the Legislature has given DeSantis a national platform to carry out a brash brand of culture war politics that's delighted big GOP donors and sparked speculation he'll run for president.

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who was once governor himself as a Republican, are vying for the Democratic nomination to compete against DeSantis in November. Fried, the only statewide-elected Democrat, has sought to portray Crist as a Democrat in name only. She's highlighted Crist's former anti-abortion stance and his appointment of conservative state Supreme Court justices. Crist has dismissed Fried's criticisms as last-ditch efforts to counter his stouter fundraising and high-profile endorsements.

In the U.S. Senate race, Tuesday's primary is expected to cement a general election matchup between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democratic congresswoman Val Demings, who is giving up her Orlando-based seat.

Meanwhile, hotly contested primaries stem from the departure of four House members, the acquisition of a new congressional district thanks to Florida's booming population, and new maps drawn by DeSantis' office that could boost Republicans even further.

One of the House's most controversial members, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is facing a strong primary challenge from Mark Lombardo, a former Marine and former FedEx executive who has run a series of ads attacking Gaetz for being under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case. Gaetz has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

Running for the Democratic nomination for Gaetz's seat is Rebekah Jones, a former Department of Health employee who received national attention after she questioned the state's COVID-19 dashboard and claimed Florida wasn't reporting accurate numbers — an allegation that an inspector general's report said was unfounded. Jones is facing Peggy Schiller, a local Democratic Party activist.

NEW YORK

New York is holding its second round of primary elections after voting in June for statewide races. Tuesday will cover the state's 26 U.S. House seats, a delayed date after a judge ordered a redrawing of political maps.

The new congressional districts have caused Democratic consternation, especially a new Manhattan-area seat that has turned two incumbents into rivals. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who has represented New York City's Upper East Side for three decades, is facing Rep. Jerry Nadler, who has represented the Upper West Side for just as long.

Maloney, 76, and Nadler, 75, each chair powerful committees. Running in the same primary is Suraj Patel, a 38-year-old attorney who says it's time for a new generation of leaders.

Nadler has been endorsed by The New York Times and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. But turnout could be low since many district residents have left for summer vacations, especially wealthy voters who have second homes elsewhere, making predicting the winner difficult.

Unpredictable turnout could also decide a primary in an ultraliberal district in southern Manhattan and Brooklyn. Competing there is progressive Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represents a Hudson Valley seat but is running further south to avoid another incumbent-on-incumbent challenge.

Other candidates for the seat include Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman. Also running is Daniel Goldman, the former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in Trump's first impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who heads the House Democratic campaign organization, is running in a new suburban district north of New York City. He swapped districts without consulting Jones, who currently represents most of the area. The move rankled the left and led state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi to challenge him for the seat.

A top Republican primary race is unfolding near Buffalo, where Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs opted not to seek reelection after facing backlash for voicing support for gun safety measures following a racist mass shooting in his district last May. New York Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy and businessman Carl Paladino are running to replace him.

Paladino is a former gubernatorial candidate with a long history of offensive comments, including his suggestion that Adolf Hitler was "the kind of leader we need today" because of his ability to rally crowds. More recently, he said in a radio interview that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "should be executed" for authorizing a search of Trump's home. He said later in the show that he was being facetious.

OKLAHOMA

Two Trump supporters are competing in the GOP primary runoff for the remainder of Inhofe's term, which expires in January 2027.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a plumbing company owner who won his eastern Oklahoma House seat in 2012, finished atop a 13-candidate GOP field in June but came up short of the 50% threshold he needed to clinch the primary outright. He was endorsed by Trump, but only after finishing first in the primary.

Mullin faces former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, a bank executive who ran unsuccessfully for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2014. The winner will be heavily favored in November against former Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn.

In a state where nearly 10% of the population identifies as American Indian, both Mullin and Shannon are members of Native American tribes. Mullin is a Cherokee citizen, and Shannon, who is also African American, is a citizen of the Chickasaw Nation.

In Oklahoma's other Senate race, Jason Bollinger, an Oklahoma City attorney, and Madison Horn, a cybersecurity expert, are competing in the Democratic primary runoff to face incumbent Republican Sen. James Lankford in November. Lankford will be the strong favorite in November.

Mullin’s Senate bid left open House seat that drew 14 GOP challengers. Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen and current state lawmaker Avery Frix advanced to a runoff.

___

Associated Press writers Michelle Price in New York, Anthony Izaguirre and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Fla., and Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation

It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Florida, NY
Florida, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
State
Oklahoma State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
biztoc.com

DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries

Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
wamc.org

Tuesday's rare August primary features highly contested races for Congress

The second of New York’s two primary voting days is being held on Tuesday, August 23rd. Although there are some hotly contested races, turnout is expected to be low. No one in New York’s Democratic establishment, including Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democratic supermajority in the state legislature, wanted to have a primary election during peak vacation time. But then, the new Congressional and State Senate lines, drawn by democratic lawmakers and approved by Hochul, were thrown out by the state’s highest court as being unconstitutionally gerrymandered. So they had no choice but to postpone the contests that were supposed to be held in late June.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ballotpedia News

New York sees seven open U.S. House seats, a decade-high

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in New York this year was June 10, 2022. One hundred and six candidates are running for New York’s 26 U.S. House districts, including 67 Democrats and 39 Republicans. That’s 4.08 candidates per district, more than the four candidates per district in 2020 and the 3.15 in 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Val Demings
Slate

New York Democrats’ Disastrous Gerrymander Set the Stage for High Drama on Tuesday

New York Democrats, finally with unified control of Albany during a redistricting cycle, drew the House gerrymander of their dreams earlier this year. It protected each Democratic incumbent while giving several Republicans the boot. In a solid election year for Democrats—not even a smashing one!—the gerrymander would’ve secured Democrats 22 seats in the state to only four for Republicans. (The split after the 2020 election was 19 Democrats to eight Republicans.) This New York gerrymandering alone could have wiped out Republicans’ overall national redistricting advantage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#New York New York#House Democrats#Election State#Election Local#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#State Agriculture
eastnewyork.com

Final New York’s Redrawn Congressional Electoral Map Sets Up Awkward Democratic Primaries In The 2022 Midterms.

Published as part of the Center for Community Media’s 2022 NY State Elections Reporting Fellowship. Democrats have been in a state of panic since a Steuben County judge, Patrick F. McAllister approved New York’s final redistricting electoral map. It drastically changed the landscape of the 2022 Congressional races, throwing the midterm primaries into uncertainty for Democrats. It was a big blow that threw Democratic candidates into chaos and confusion with many scrambling to anchor themselves on any seat they could grab.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorAuthority

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
101.5 WPDH

One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

New York Attorney General Sends Threatening Letter to Church Suggesting Their ‘ReAwaken America Tour’ Is ‘Extremist’ and ‘Racially Motivated’

A letter sent by New York Attorney General Letitia James to Cornerstone Church in Batavia, New York, threatened the church in advance of its hosting a ReAwaken America Tour event this past weekend, with investigation and prosecution of “acts of violence, intimidation, threats, or harassment” toward others based on “a belief or perception” of characteristics including “race,” “national origin,” “gender,” and “sexual orientation.”
BATAVIA, NY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy