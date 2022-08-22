Read full article on original website
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple seeks to out-Pro itself
The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, but it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro. Just how much of an upgrade could it possibly be?. Apple is famously tight-lipped ahead of its hardware launches, but the internet rumor mill has been working overtime on the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what it’s going to offer.
Don't miss the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for its cheapest price ever - save $50 now
With the back to school sales coming to a close and the Labor Day sales on the horizon, we've just spotted one of the biggest iPad deals of the year so far. You can now get the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $279.99 (was $329) (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price ever. The same offer is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
Expect new iPad Pros before the end of 2022 – but without one key upgrade
Based on the latest from the rumor mill, we're still going to get brand new iPad Pro tablets from Apple for 2022 – but the jump forward in specs and performance might not quite be as significant as it could have been. The well known (and usually well informed)...
PSA: It's a good idea to trade in your old iPhone before the iPhone 14 launch
It's heavily rumored that the iPhone 14 will be launching early next month. Thinking about upgrading? You're not alone - millions of consumers will be looking to hand over their old iPhone as part of a trade for a shiny new device. We've got an important tip, however - it may be better for you to trade in that old device before the iPhone 14 launches.
A larger, flat screen Apple Watch Pro is rumored to be arriving in September
We know that Apple has a launch event scheduled for September 7, at which we might well see the Apple Watch 8 as well as the iPhone 14 – but it now seems likely that another new Apple smartwatch is going to make an appearance too. A new post...
Instagram’s 'precise location' tracking is nothing new, here’s how to turn it off
A recent post warning about the dangers of Instagram's seemingly new 'precise location' feature went viral on social media, shaking the whole internet community. First posted on Instagram by Goal Digger Coaching, an influencer marketing company, they claim that the latest app update could make users vulnerable to crimes like stalking and theft.
The new Netflix with ads tier could cost you $7-$9 a month
We know that Netflix is going to introduce a cheaper tier that's supported by ads, but what we don't know is how much cheaper it's going to be. A new report suggests that $7-$9 is the price point that Netflix executives are currently considering. That's per sources speaking to Bloomberg...
Sorry, you'll have to wait for Sonos' leaked Dolby Atmos speakers – here's why
Sonos told TechRadar how its design process works, and that makes me think the news speakers are some way off. Recently, we reported on the leak of some new Sonos speakers that will be designed to deliver multi-directional Dolby Atmos sound. They sound like exactly what's needed to help Sonos keep up with the best soundbars, which are using increasingly elaborate rear speakers to deliver amazingly precise directional sound, in a way that Sonos' products can't currently match.
iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 look set to get a great Bluetooth upgrade
Apple has recently filed a declaration saying it intends to use a more advanced version of Bluetooth than it ever has before, which is potentially a great sign for iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2, because it would enable a couple of very useful audio upgrades. Spotted by MacRumors (opens...
Google is apparently already working on the chipset for the Pixel 8
While we wait patiently for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to be fully launched, complete with the upgraded Tensor 2 chipset, we've got news about the Tensor 3 CPU that is likely to power the Pixel 8 when it comes out next year. As per GalaxyClub (opens...
3 ways to save on Amazon Prime before the price hike
Last month it was announced that an Amazon Prime subscription will cost more in the UK from September 15. From this date, the retailer's membership service will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, while the cost for an annual membership will rise from £70 to £95 a year.
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
These headphones could bring you the sound of silence at an affordable price
Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.
Spigen's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 accessories stand out once again
Samsung announced some of its most important 2022 products at the Samsung Unpacked event. What’s new? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are next-gen foldable phones, bringing the shape of the future into sharper relief. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 builds upon the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 with a fresh design and upgraded features.
Google Drive update will eliminate a frustrating file sharing problem
Google has announced an update for cloud storage service Drive that will make collaborating across businesses easier for all involved. As described in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Google Drive’s existing visitor sharing feature will now extend beyond the ability to give people without a Google account access to files.
What is a sneaker proxy
Whenever something is in shorter supply, it inevitably becomes human nature that folks want it more, and in some cases, a lot more. Hence why auctions for items are popular, and folks are willing to pay a premium for whatever the item is, whether it is a piece of artwork by a famous artist, a limited edition sports car, or even fashionable footwear, such as a sneaker.
Probely review
Probely won’t only help you detect vulnerabilities but will also give you detailed directions on how to fix them. It’s a solid choice for those who value developer-friendliness and superb customer support – and it won’t cost you dearly to boot. Shielded by one of the...
Xbox won't follow PlayStation and hike console prices... at least not yet
In wake of Sony’s announcement of a price increase for the PlayStation 5, Microsoft has declared that the Xbox Series S and Series X will both remain at the current suggested retail price. PlayStation 5’s price will increase in the UK, Australia and other key territories, however the US...
Amazon reportedly set to buy EA – and my Prime sub is looking better than ever
EA might have finally found a buyer, with Amazon, according to reports, set to officially announce its offer today. Update: No one knows which way is up with this story, with a conflicting report suggesting that Amazon won't be making an offer to buy EA. You can find the outlet's comments below.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have one key visual difference to the S22 Ultra
We heard recently that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with almost identical dimensions and some similar specs too. Now, the source of that claim has revealed more design details, which point to both similarities and differences. According to @UniverseIce (opens...
