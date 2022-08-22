ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple seeks to out-Pro itself

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, but it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro. Just how much of an upgrade could it possibly be?. Apple is famously tight-lipped ahead of its hardware launches, but the internet rumor mill has been working overtime on the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what it’s going to offer.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Don't miss the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for its cheapest price ever - save $50 now

With the back to school sales coming to a close and the Labor Day sales on the horizon, we've just spotted one of the biggest iPad deals of the year so far. You can now get the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $279.99 (was $329) (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price ever. The same offer is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Iphone#Iphone 12#Iphones#Smart Phone#Ios#Techradar
TechRadar

Instagram’s 'precise location' tracking is nothing new, here’s how to turn it off

A recent post warning about the dangers of Instagram's seemingly new 'precise location' feature went viral on social media, shaking the whole internet community. First posted on Instagram by Goal Digger Coaching, an influencer marketing company, they claim that the latest app update could make users vulnerable to crimes like stalking and theft.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The new Netflix with ads tier could cost you $7-$9 a month

We know that Netflix is going to introduce a cheaper tier that's supported by ads, but what we don't know is how much cheaper it's going to be. A new report suggests that $7-$9 is the price point that Netflix executives are currently considering. That's per sources speaking to Bloomberg...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Sorry, you'll have to wait for Sonos' leaked Dolby Atmos speakers – here's why

Sonos told TechRadar how its design process works, and that makes me think the news speakers are some way off. Recently, we reported on the leak of some new Sonos speakers that will be designed to deliver multi-directional Dolby Atmos sound. They sound like exactly what's needed to help Sonos keep up with the best soundbars, which are using increasingly elaborate rear speakers to deliver amazingly precise directional sound, in a way that Sonos' products can't currently match.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
SONY
TechRadar

3 ways to save on Amazon Prime before the price hike

Last month it was announced that an Amazon Prime subscription will cost more in the UK from September 15. From this date, the retailer's membership service will increase from £7.99 to £8.99 per month, while the cost for an annual membership will rise from £70 to £95 a year.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

These headphones could bring you the sound of silence at an affordable price

Audio brand Soundcore has launched a new mid-range Space audio line that might be able to block out 98 percent of outside noise. The lineup (opens in new tab) includes Soundcore's Space A40 earbuds and the Space Q45 headphones, the latter of which incorporate the company’s new “three-stage noise canceling system.” A company representative told us the system utilizes a "dual cavity structure for improved passive noise canceling to filter out high and mid [frequency sounds]..." For filtering low-frequency sounds, the Q45 (opens in new tab) uses a hybrid active noise canceling (ANC) feature. This style of sound-muffling is, according to some experts (opens in new tab), more effective than standard ANC because it uses outward microphones facing in different directions to actively filter external sound.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Spigen's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 accessories stand out once again

Samsung announced some of its most important 2022 products at the Samsung Unpacked event. What’s new? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are next-gen foldable phones, bringing the shape of the future into sharper relief. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 builds upon the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 with a fresh design and upgraded features.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google Drive update will eliminate a frustrating file sharing problem

Google has announced an update for cloud storage service Drive that will make collaborating across businesses easier for all involved. As described in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Google Drive’s existing visitor sharing feature will now extend beyond the ability to give people without a Google account access to files.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

What is a sneaker proxy

Whenever something is in shorter supply, it inevitably becomes human nature that folks want it more, and in some cases, a lot more. Hence why auctions for items are popular, and folks are willing to pay a premium for whatever the item is, whether it is a piece of artwork by a famous artist, a limited edition sports car, or even fashionable footwear, such as a sneaker.
APPAREL
TechRadar

Probely review

Probely won’t only help you detect vulnerabilities but will also give you detailed directions on how to fix them. It’s a solid choice for those who value developer-friendliness and superb customer support – and it won’t cost you dearly to boot. Shielded by one of the...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy