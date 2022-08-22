Read full article on original website
Hearthstone community in uproar over introduction of pay-to-win Battlegrounds perks
The newly announced Battlegrounds-exclusive Tavern Pass in Hearthstone comes with a lot of interesting goodies, but the fact that there are now two separate season passes to purchase, neither of which can be paid for with gold, has become a huge source of controversy in the game’s community. The...
CLG wins LCS coaching staff of the split award for summer 2022
CLG has won the LCS’ coaching staff of the split award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league revealed earlier today. The recognition for CLG’s coaching staff comes after a significant turnaround for the franchise—the team posted its first positive record in three years this summer. At...
‘[I’m] hopeful that LCS can bounce back’: Bjergsen optimistic despite declining LCS viewership
The term “LCS is dying” has been reverberating across the League of Legends community since Doublelift spoke these infamous words in his Twitch stream on July 11. It earned him his second strike from Riot Games as an official co-streamer and also sparked a lengthy debate regarding the declining LCS viewership.
Call of Duty: Warzone final season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Warzone may have been a lifesaver for some when it was released in March 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people stuck in their homes and quarantining, they were still able to have some semblance of a social life while dropping into Verdansk with their friends and grabbing victories with the squad.
All weapons in Saints Row (2022)
In Saints Row, the player is the leader of the soon-to-be largest gang in Santo Ileso, The Saints. As with most criminal organizations, The Saints carry a lot of weapons to prepare for any potential firefights that might break out. In fact, there are a lot of weapons in the game that the player can use to rein down destruction on the other three gangs in the city.
Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 23 update
Valve dropped another unexpected update to CS:GO last night, which fixes a few things and brings in a fresh music kit. The new music kit is called the “Initiators Music Kit Box” and it also has the StatTrak edition as well. It features six fresh tracks. Besides that, the latest update to the game fixes a few bugs, makes changes to three Wingman maps, and awards the 10-Year Birthday Coin to players who were eligible to obtain it but haven’t been able to.
Legends of Runeterra adjusts ranked play for upcoming Awakening expansion
Riot Games is planning to make climbing the ranked ladder easier in Legends of Runeterra starting with the release of the Awakening expansion. Climbing the ranked ladder in card games is frustrating for many non-competitive players. RNG and random matchups can turn a 100 LP gain into a 100 LP loss with a handful of bad matchups. Starting on Aug. 31 with the release of Awakening, big changes are coming to the ranked LoR ladder for players who want to climb between Iron and Gold.
Legends of Runeterra drops Mysterious Portal, teasing Norra as next champion
The mysterious yordle Norra was potentially teased today as the next LoR champion. Teasing the next Legends of Runeterra champion in the upcoming Awakening expansion, Riot Games added another Boon to Bandle City that possibly synergizes with Norra as the next champion. Norra is a Bandle City mage that’s a...
How to get better at warding in League of Legends
Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
Dota 2 Patch 7.32: Full notes, buffs, nerfs, and updates
Dota 2’s Arlington Major concluded on Aug. 14, leaving fans wondering when the patch that would shape the meta for the International 2022 would drop. The answer, as it turns out, was Aug. 23, with Valve releasing Patch 7.32 with a long change log. The ban hammer hit heroes...
All MTG planeswalkers in Dominaria United
A total of five Magic: The Gathering planeswalkers are in the Dominaria United set, but not all of them are fighting against the Phyrexians. The release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9 will bring five planeswalkers to the Standard format in one set. That’s two more than SNC, MID, and VOW—and one more than NEO. Similar to Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, the Dominaria set contains a planeswalker that has been Compleated. And one is a reprint from Innistrad.
