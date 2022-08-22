Valve dropped another unexpected update to CS:GO last night, which fixes a few things and brings in a fresh music kit. The new music kit is called the “Initiators Music Kit Box” and it also has the StatTrak edition as well. It features six fresh tracks. Besides that, the latest update to the game fixes a few bugs, makes changes to three Wingman maps, and awards the 10-Year Birthday Coin to players who were eligible to obtain it but haven’t been able to.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO