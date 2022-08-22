(Courtesy of Musco Center) Plácido Domingo has broken his silence regarding audiotapes that were captured by law enforcement during a raid to dismantle a criminal sect. The audiotapes featured the voice of Domingo allegedly making a deal with one of the leaders of the organization. In response, the singer told Ventanenando, “You have seen that everything has proven that there is nothing. What I feel is that it was a group… of friends, that I considered musicians. On one occasion, I invited them to work, and unfortunately, it has not been like that. But well, I have nothing to do with that.”

