Sarah Dahnke Will Be Opera Columbus’ Crane Directing Fellow During 2022-23 Season
Opera Columbus has announced that Sarah Dahnke will be its second Crane Directing Fellow. Dahnke is a choreographer, dance artist, arts educator, and the artistic director of Dances for Solidarity who has received commissions from PEN America and A Studio in the Woods. She has also held residences at Abron Arts Center and Brooklyn Studios for Dance. She created a dance film work that screened with such organizations as the Dance Films Association, Tiny Dance Film Festival, DanceBarn Collective, BRIC, and Movies By Movers.
Royal Opera House Muscat Announces 2022-23 Season
The Royal Opera Muscat in Oman has announced its 2022-23 season. Here is a look at the operatic productions. The season opens with Verdi’s “La Traviata” starring Plácido Domingo. Marta Domingo directs the production which will also star Nino Machaidze and Vittorio Grigolo. The opera will be performed by the Orchestra and Chorus of Teatro Carlo Felice of Genova conducted by Giampaolo Bisanti.
Plácido Domingo Receives Premio Batuta in Mexico
On August 16, Plácido Domingo received the Premio Batuta at the Arena Ciudad de México. The award was given to Domingo following a concert that he gave at the theater. In Domingo’s presence was director of the Conservatorio Nacional de Música, David Rodríguez De La Peña, director de la Orquesta Clásica de México, Carlos Esteva, y el director of coros y orquesta, René Platiní Godínez Castro.
Bayreuth Festival 2022 Review: Tristan und Isolde
Catherine Foster Shines in Roland Schwab’s Beautiful Production. While taking in a divisive production of “Der Ring des Nibelungen,” it was quite refreshing to take in the August 12 performance of “Tristan und Isolde” and come away hearing deserved bravos and cheers. While most productions...
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season
The Shanghai Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Soprano Ying Huang will lead a performance in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Zhu Jian’er. The showcase will feature music by the famed composer including “Water Dragon Chant” for soprano and orchestra as well as the 10th Symphony, “Lantern Festival,” and “Sketches in the Mountains of Guizhou.” Zhang Jiemin and Zhang Lu conduct.
New York City Opera to Present ‘Lucia di Lammermoor’
Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America is set to present the New York City Opera’s fourth and final summer 2022 performance at Bryant Park. The company will showcase a special one-night-only abridged version of Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor.”. The production will star soprano Sarah...
ALL ARTS to World Premiere New Experiments in Opera Miniseries ‘Everything for Dawn’
October 7, 2022, ALL ARTS will present the world premiere of “Everything For Dawn,” a 10-episode miniseries created by Experiments in Opera. The series features original music from 10 composers and librettos from a six-person writers’ room to tell the story of a young girl’s personal journey after her father, an outsider artist, commits suicide. Directed by Alison Moritz, the series stars soprano Britt Hewitt as Dawn Logan, and Grammy-nominated artist Aaron Engebreth as Mac Logan.
Soprano Ashley Bell Headlines World Premiere of ‘Klara’ at Festival Músical en Villafranca
The Festival Música en Villafranca is set to close out its 2022 edition with two operatic performances starring soprano Ashley Bell. First up, the soprano will take on Poulenc’s “La Voix Humaine” in a version for piano. The concert will also include music by Rachmaninoff featuring pianists Eduardo Frías and Pedro Halffter.
First Namibian Opera to Be Presented in September
Opera Nambia is set to present the first Namibian Opera in September. The work entitled, “Chief Hijangua” by the composer and conductor Eslon Hindundu will have its premiere in Windhoek at the National Theatre of Namibia. The work, which is a production between Nambia and Germany, originated in...
Dutch National Opera to Present ‘Königskinder’
The Dutch National Opera is set to present Humperdinck’s “Königskinder” this October. The production will reunite Marc Albrecht and Christof Loy who collaborated in “Tannhäuser” at Dutch National Opera in 2019. The work stands in sharp contrast to Humperdinck’s “Hänsel und Gretel,” which...
‘The Sound of Identity’ Lands U.K. Release Date
The Sound of Identity” is set to be released in the United Kingdom. The documentary, about Lucia Lucas, is set to be released on Sept. 12 on UK digital platforms. The film documents the history-making opera singer, Lucia Lucas, the first transgender woman in America, to perform the lead role in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on a professional operatic stage.
Rossini Opera Festival 2022 Review: Otello
Cucchi’s Imaginative & Forceful Production Will Live In Our Memories. Without memories we are nothing but an empty shell. They define our sense of self. It is only through memory that we can make any sense of what is around us. It allows us to rationalize and contextualize tragic events, to enjoy the present, and to project the consequence of our actions into the future.
Artist of the Week: Aundi Marie Moore
This week the Toledo Opera is set to present the company premiere of Tazewell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori’st timely work “Blue.” The work will feature a diverse cast that will include Aundi Marie Moore. Moore will make her debut with the company portraying the role of the...
Plácido Domingo Breaks His Silence Regarding Escuela de Yoga Sect
(Courtesy of Musco Center) Plácido Domingo has broken his silence regarding audiotapes that were captured by law enforcement during a raid to dismantle a criminal sect. The audiotapes featured the voice of Domingo allegedly making a deal with one of the leaders of the organization. In response, the singer told Ventanenando, “You have seen that everything has proven that there is nothing. What I feel is that it was a group… of friends, that I considered musicians. On one occasion, I invited them to work, and unfortunately, it has not been like that. But well, I have nothing to do with that.”
Magic Circle Opera to Present Workshop of ‘Salome’ Retelling ‘Waiting for the Kick’
Composer and librettist Ilima Considine’s new work “Waiting for the Kick” will be presented in a workshop on Sept. 10 at Magic Circle Opera in Portland, Oregon. “Waiting for the Kick” recounts Salome’s story – one of the most eroticized stories of pedophilia, through the perspective of the teenage girl. Considine explains that her narrative showcases the “poisonous power structure which requires women to objectify both themselves and other women to survive.”
