Atoka County, OK

KTEN.com

New information about fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
KXII.com

Woman taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, she failed to yield when turning onto a county road from US Highway 271. Her car was hit by an SUV driving down the highway. She was...
KTEN.com

Crashes snarl Bryan County traffic

CALERA, Okla. (KTEN) — Traffic was backed up near Calera Monday morning after two accidents on U.S. 69/75 in Bryan County. One of the wrecks blocked the southbound lanes; the other blocked the northbound lanes. Traffic was being diverted around the accidents. We have no word yet on any...
KXII.com

Man injured after woman drives car into fence

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after police said she drove her car into a fence that struck a man Sunday afternoon. Paris Police said it happened in the 1200 block of W Sherman St at 8:13 p.m. Police said during an argument, 46-year-old Amanda Jean Lollar intentionally...
KXII.com

Two men wanted in Bryan County after violent home invasion

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Two men accused of assaulting a couple during a home invasion are now wanted in Bryan County. According to court documents, it happened at a home on Sawmill Road in Durant on August 6, 2022. Court documents state 39-year-old Billy Dewayne Pugh and 53-year-old David George...
KXII.com

Johnston Co. man in custody for attempted kidnapping

JOHNSTON CO., Okla.(KXII) -A Johnston County man is in custody after an attempted kidnapping. After 2 p.m. on August 27, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Milburn Express after a father reported that a man was asking his son inappropriate questions, touching the child, and even attempted to entice the boy to go home with him.
KXII.com

Trespass call leads to arrest of animal cruelty suspect

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested for burglary and animal cruelty after police responded to a criminal trespass call Sunday night. Paris Police said they responded to a call about criminal trespass in the 400 block of SW 3rd St at 10:11 p.m., and when officers located Richard Derrick Sharp, 38, they found that he had several outstanding warrants.
KXII.com

Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
truecrimedaily

Oklahoma woman sentenced to life for role in her pastor husband’s death

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for playing a role in the death of her pastor husband in 2021. On March 22, 2021, at around 1 a.m., Kristie Evans called Ada Police and reported that an intruder came into her home and shot her husband. Authorities found her husband, David Evans, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com

Denison police make largest drug bust ever

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department recently made its largest narcotics seizure in its history. City officials said when an officer tried to make a traffic stop, a suspect took off and wrecked after a short pursuit. The driver was taken into custody. Inside the vehicle officers discovered...
okcfox.com

OSBI investigating fatal shooting in Wewoka

WEWOKA (KOKH) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Wewoka. Officers were patrolling the 100 block of N. Sasakwa when they heard multiple gunshots. Reports say officers found a man identified as 37-year-old Shaun Burden dead at the scene. Anyone who has any information, or...
KXII.com

Tishomingo Indians

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - For the Tishomingo Indians, they come into 2022 searching for their first winning season in over eight years. Yet, this season shows promise with eight starters back for the Indians on the defensive side of the ball which will look to rely on a very dynamic front seven to lead the charge.
NBC News

Oklahoma executes a man despite the state parole board urging that his life be spared

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for a 1997 killing, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was pronounced dead at 10:16 a.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute Coddington’s sentence to life in prison without parole and rejected his petition for clemency. Coddington was the fifth Oklahoma inmate to be put to death since the state resumed executions last year.
KXII.com

DAWG needs your help with pet adoptions

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The nationwide pet adoption drive, clear the shelters campaign, has helped more than 700,000 pets find their forever home since the campaign’s launch in 2015. Every August, a slew of animals become adopted, but during the rest of the year, finding homes for pets become...
KXII.com

Movie theaters selling $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - There’s a way to enjoy Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank. On Saturday, September 3, moviegoers will be able to purchase a movie ticket for just three dollars for National Cinema Day. Right now without a discount the starting price for tickets at an...
SHERMAN, TX

