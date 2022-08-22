Read full article on original website
Thrillist
The Coolest Museums in Seattle
Seattle has a longstanding reputation as a hub for music (Brandi Carlile; Soundgarden; Pearl Jam), fishing (Pike Place Market), and coffee (ahem, Starbucks), but it’s time we pay proper attention to its art. Across the city, a thriving network of museums, galleries, and artist pop-ups provide Seattleites with access to incredibly powerful and important work, created by both rising stars and already-iconic figures alike. From visiting exhibits to permanent shows, there’s an ever-evolving menu of cultural experiences to be had in this city. But where to start? Ahead, the best museums in Seattle for art, culture, history, and lots more.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
KING-5
Seattle Center's International Fountain DJ reveals fountain's secret passages
SEATTLE — It's been the center of Seattle since 1962. And this man has been making its soundtrack since 1996. "I'm James Whetzel and basically I'm the DJ for the International Fountain." Every morning at 10 a.m., the International Fountain at the Seattle Center wakes up — with music...
KUOW
A record player is a time machine
The vintage Califone record player allows sound artist Paul Kikuchi to access and share songs that he inherited from his great-grandfather and other 78rpm records that were left behind by Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II. Paul Kikuchi got to know his great grandfather, Zenkichi Kikuchi, through the records...
everout.com
15 Burgers to Try in Seattle
National Burger Day is approaching this Thursday, August 25, and in honor of the occasion, we've curated this roundup of worthy options to add to your Seattle burger bucket list, from Big Max Burger Co.'s "Big Max" to Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's new smash burger pop-up at Redhook Brewlab. Read on to discover some of our favorite juicy patties in town. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
seattleschild.com
Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines
Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘How Did They Build That?’ on Smithsonian Channel deconstructs Highway 520 bridge
The latest episode in Season 2 of Smithsonian Channel’s “How Did They Build That?” (airing 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28) explores the design and construction of Seattle’s Highway 520 bridge, aka the Evergreen Point floating bridge, which opened in April 2016. Dan Wolf, executive producer of...
seattlerefined.com
Seattle Aquarium holds a 'dive bar' for grown ups this Thursday
The Seattle Aquarium is redefining "dive bar" with an exclusive 21+ event this Thursday evening. On Aug. 25, the Aquarium is hosting "After Hours: Dive Bar," a kid-free chance to experience exhibits at dusk. A selection of nautical-themed drinks and delicious food will be available for purchase. Come enjoy a rare view of the summer sunset off Pier 59. In addition to great food and drinks, the Aquarium has partnered with KEXP to bring you live musical performances from a variety of local singers, including Tacoma's own Rocky Sandoval.
seattlemet.com
11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington
Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
southsoundmag.com
Bonsai Exhibit Coming to the Seattle Spheres
Don’t miss a chance to see five species of Washington-native bonsai during Little Champions: Bonsai from the Evergreen State at Amazon’s Seattle Spheres on the first and third Saturdays between Aug. 30 and Oct. 2. The exhibition showcases some of the world’s largest living trees — which also...
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
iheart.com
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
Here's The Highest-Rated Ice Cream Shop In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the best ice cream shop in the Emerald City.
Washington City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
wsmag.net
A Serene Home Port Remodel
The U.S. Navy brings many people to the shores of Kitsap Peninsula. Some of them come and go. Some recognize the beauty of the peninsula as the home of their heart. When Kimbra Wells Metz and her children first disembarked here, they had lived in Spain for three years and landed in the conglomeration of Navy housing units on West Kingston Road that were soon to be bulldozed. The family set about exploring North Kitsap and shifted living quarters to Gamblewood next. Three years later, she bought a brand new home in the small community of Indianola with its cedars and sandy shore.
seattlemet.com
What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
The Stranger
Give Me a Parking Ticket
When Seattle reinstated the 72-hour street parking limit, I immediately became concerned. I leave my car parked on the street for weeks on end because my garage is full of stuff! If the City got serious, I’d need to take out another mortgage to pay the fines. But then...
Government Technology
Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone
(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.
