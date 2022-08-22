ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

The Coolest Museums in Seattle

Seattle has a longstanding reputation as a hub for music (Brandi Carlile; Soundgarden; Pearl Jam), fishing (Pike Place Market), and coffee (ahem, Starbucks), but it’s time we pay proper attention to its art. Across the city, a thriving network of museums, galleries, and artist pop-ups provide Seattleites with access to incredibly powerful and important work, created by both rising stars and already-iconic figures alike. From visiting exhibits to permanent shows, there’s an ever-evolving menu of cultural experiences to be had in this city. But where to start? Ahead, the best museums in Seattle for art, culture, history, and lots more.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
KUOW

A record player is a time machine

The vintage Califone record player allows sound artist Paul Kikuchi to access and share songs that he inherited from his great-grandfather and other 78rpm records that were left behind by Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II. Paul Kikuchi got to know his great grandfather, Zenkichi Kikuchi, through the records...
everout.com

15 Burgers to Try in Seattle

National Burger Day is approaching this Thursday, August 25, and in honor of the occasion, we've curated this roundup of worthy options to add to your Seattle burger bucket list, from Big Max Burger Co.'s "Big Max" to Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's new smash burger pop-up at Redhook Brewlab. Read on to discover some of our favorite juicy patties in town. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines

Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
DES MOINES, WA
seattlerefined.com

Seattle Aquarium holds a 'dive bar' for grown ups this Thursday

The Seattle Aquarium is redefining "dive bar" with an exclusive 21+ event this Thursday evening. On Aug. 25, the Aquarium is hosting "After Hours: Dive Bar," a kid-free chance to experience exhibits at dusk. A selection of nautical-themed drinks and delicious food will be available for purchase. Come enjoy a rare view of the summer sunset off Pier 59. In addition to great food and drinks, the Aquarium has partnered with KEXP to bring you live musical performances from a variety of local singers, including Tacoma's own Rocky Sandoval.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington

Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Bonsai Exhibit Coming to the Seattle Spheres

Don’t miss a chance to see five species of Washington-native bonsai during Little Champions: Bonsai from the Evergreen State at Amazon’s Seattle Spheres on the first and third Saturdays between Aug. 30 and Oct. 2. The exhibition showcases some of the world’s largest living trees — which also...
Axios Seattle

Here are 3 private pools you can rent near Seattle.

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply — now, the company is betting that people will want to rent private homes for leisure activities even after shutdown orders have lifted.1. Pool with a viewUnwind in this large, private pool overlooking the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains.Location: Burien.Cost: $99 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Mid-Century gemTake a dip in this massive heated pool, then lounge under retro umbrellas.Location: Seattle (Magnolia).Cost: $60 per hour for up to five guests ($50 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Family friendly party pool oasisSoak up the sun at this backyard getaway, featuring a grill and large tables to serve an outdoor meal.Location: Bainbridge Island.Cost: $54–$60 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State

Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
WASHINGTON STATE
wsmag.net

A Serene Home Port Remodel

The U.S. Navy brings many people to the shores of Kitsap Peninsula. Some of them come and go. Some recognize the beauty of the peninsula as the home of their heart. When Kimbra Wells Metz and her children first disembarked here, they had lived in Spain for three years and landed in the conglomeration of Navy housing units on West Kingston Road that were soon to be bulldozed. The family set about exploring North Kitsap and shifted living quarters to Gamblewood next. Three years later, she bought a brand new home in the small community of Indianola with its cedars and sandy shore.
seattlemet.com

What's New at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

We’re calling it: The airport is the new DMV. Now that driver’s licenses are largely squared away online, the airport is the signature bureaucratic monster that must be reckoned with to achieve that sweet, sweet freedom of travel. But even as flight experiences come with more baggage than we could ever afford to check, Seattle’s airport has never been snazzier—or more connected. Heck, it has more than a hundred nonstop destinations. We checked in (two hours early, of course) with the state of things at Sea-Tac.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Give Me a Parking Ticket

When Seattle reinstated the 72-hour street parking limit, I immediately became concerned. I leave my car parked on the street for weeks on end because my garage is full of stuff! If the City got serious, I’d need to take out another mortgage to pay the fines. But then...
SEATTLE, WA
Government Technology

Seattle Workers Say Pre-COVID Office World Is Gone

(TNS) — After two years of overly optimistic forecasts, blown deadlines, backtracking and pushback, it's fair to say the return to the office isn't going as planned. In downtown Seattle, offices are just 42% as full as they were before COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Downtown Seattle Association. That's an improvement over the previous four months, when it averaged 35%, and it's in line with a 10-city average tracked by Kastle Systems.

