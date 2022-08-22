Read full article on original website
Teatro Grattacielo & Camerata Bardi International Academy to Present ‘Don Giovanni’ With Rhodes International Festival
Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi International Academy, in collaboration with the Rhodes International Festival and the City of Rhodes, Greece, will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” on September 6-7 at the Palace of the Grand Master of the Knights. The production will star Johan Watzke, Rick...
Theater Bremen Names New Music Director & Chief Conductor
Theater Bremen has announced that Stefan Klingele will be its new Music Director and Chief Conductor. In a statement, the conductor said, “I am looking forward to many scenic and musically touching performances in the next years, to which I invite the wonderful Bremen audience already. For me, the theater is the perfect place to share stories, to question and enjoy life together. “
PBS Announces Broadcast Date for ‘Great Performances at the Met: Turandot’
PBS has announced that it will start broadcasting Puccini’s “Turandot” as part of its Great Performances at the Met series. The showcase premieres on Sept. 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. on THIRTEEN. The opera starred Liudmyla Monastyrska in the title role alongside Yonghoon Lee, Ermonela Jaho, and...
Bard on the Beach to Present ‘Opera & Arias: A Celebration’
Bard on the Beach is set to present “Opera & Arias: A Celebration” on Sept. 12 and 13, 2022. The Vancouver-based company will showcase four performances with members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and the UBC Opera Ensemble led by conductor Leslie Dala. Performances will be hosted by Christopher Gaze, the Artistic Director of Bard on the Beach.
Sesto Quatrini Leads Teatro La Fenice’s ‘Madama Butterfly’
Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” is set to open at the Teatro La Fenice. The opera will be conducted by Sesto Quatrini, who has performed the Puccini opus on several occasions. “I love ‘Madama Butterfly’ so much. It’s probably the opera that I’ve seen and heard live the most...
Sonya Yoncheva, Adriana González, Iestyn Davies Headline Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House 2022-23 Season
The Château de Versailles Spectacles Royal Opera House has unveiled its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. The vocal portion of the season kicks off with a performance of Berlioz’s “Roméo et Juliette” with Virginie Verrez, Andrew Staples, and Edwin Crossley-Mercer. Daniel Harding conducts the Choeur de Radio France and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.
Finnish National Opera Announces 2023 Tour
The Finnish National Opera and Ballet has announced a tour of Finland in May 2023. The company said that the Opera House will be refurbished and renovated from May to August 2023 and as a result, the organization will travel to five cities including Rovaniemi, Oulu, Joensuu, Turku, and Helsinki.
Opera Santa Barbara to Open New Season with ‘Tosca’ Starring Eleni Calenos
Opera Santa Barbara is set to open its 2022-23 season with Puccini’s “Tosca.”. The production, which will be presented for one night only on Oct. 1, 2022, will be directed by Layna Chianakas. Audiences will see Greek soprano Eleni Calenos in the title role. Adam Diegel interprets the...
City Lyric Opera to Showcase NYC Premiere of Lori Laitman & Leah Lax’s ‘Uncovered’
City Lyric Opera is set to present the New York premiere of “Uncovered” starting on Nov. 16-19, 2022 at the HERE Arts Center. The opera, which features a libretto by Leah Lax based on her memoir “Uncovered: How I Left Hasidic Life and Finally Came Home,” was composed by Lori Laitman. The production will be conducted by Jackson McKinnon and will be directed by Beth Greenberg.
Opera Profile: Haydn’s ‘L’Incontro Improvviso’
On the 29th of August 1775, Joseph Haydn’s seventh opera, “L’Incontro Improvviso” (The Unexpected Encounter – Hob 28:6) was premiered at “Eszterháza,” the Hungarian palace of Prince Nikolaus Esterházy, principle patron of Haydn and a strong advocate of Haydn’s symphonic repertoire.
Rihab Chaieb, Brett Polegato, Vittoria Yeo, David Pomeroy Headline Calgary Opera’s 2022-23 Season
Calgary Opera has announced its 2022-23 season. The 50th anniversary showcase will kick off with a special gala event hosted by Ben Heppner. It will feature such artists as Tracy Dahl, David Pomeroy, Lyne Fortin, Andrew Love, Krisztina Szabó, Brett Polegato, and John Tessier. Jonathan Brandani and Alice Farnham conduct.
The Crossing to Explore Connection to Nature in ‘Walking the Farm: A Progressive Concert’
On September 17, 2022, The Crossing choir will open their 2022-23 season with “Walking the Farm: A Progressive Concert.”. Hosted by Art at Kings Oaks in Bucks County, PA, the interactive experience will the world premieres of a new work by George Lewis, along with previous commissions such as Kirsten Broberg’s “Breathturn,” David Shapiro’s “It is time,” Jonathan Dove’s “In beauty may I walk,” and a musical setting of Czeslaw Milosz’s poem “Encounter” by Latvian composer Peteris Vasks.
Random Opera Company Receives Major Funding From Arts Council England for ‘Elena e Gerardo’
Random Opera Company has been awarded 15,000 pounds by the Arts Council England for its production of “Elena e Gerardo.”. Per an official release from the company, the funding will support the company in producing a performing edition of the score as well as run a series of events to engage audiences ahead of the October 2023 world premiere.
