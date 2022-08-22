Read full article on original website
Hampton shooting sends boy to the hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said. The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. No other information has been released at this time. 10 On...
Portsmouth police name two men as suspects in June quadruple shooting: one is behind bars, the other is still on the run
NORFOLK, Va. — Portsmouth Police made an arrest in a quadruple homicide that happened two months ago. Detectives believe two men, both relatives, are responsible for the deadly shooting. 57-year-old Raymond Lee Gore is behind bars tonight. He is charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He also faces...
Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, suspect's relative still wanted
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success. Rep. Elaine Luria attends VB offshore...
Police respond to shots fired call at JCC 7-Eleven
According to police, officers responded to the call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on 4840 Longhill Road.
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
Man shot in home in Hampton, police investigate
Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with non life threatening injuries.
Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Read more: https://bit.ly/3ccdBDI.
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Driver dies following Monday morning crash on Tidewater Drive
Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that has left a man dead. Around 10:45 a.m., on August 22, officers responded to a call located on the block of 6900 Tidewater Drive.
Another carjacking in Norfolk sparks concern
Crime mapping says over the past 4 weeks, city wide there have been 23 robberies with six of those being carjackings.
VB Police announce internal investigation into handling of Marie Covington case
Virginia Beach Police have opened an inquiry into the timeline of the department's response and reporting on the missing woman that was found dead in Norfolk.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News
A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on...
Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
Video shows alleged assault by officer inside Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Video obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the moment in which a former Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate says he was choked by a jail officer.
Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB mother
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie …. Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting …. Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after …. Norfolk – Gunshot victim arrives at hospital.
