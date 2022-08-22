ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

13News Now

Hampton shooting sends boy to the hospital

HAMPTON, Va. — A boy is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Wednesday night in Hampton, police said. The Hampton Police Division said the shooting was reported around 9:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the boy had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital, where police said he is expected to survive.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. No other information has been released at this time. 10 On...
NORFOLK, VA
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
#Violent Crime
cbs19news

Former officer pleads no contest after son fatally shot self

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) -- A former police officer in Virginia has pleaded no contest to a charge related to his toddler son accidentally shooting himself with his father's service weapon. The 2-year-old died after the October shooting. The Daily Press reported Monday that former Newport News police officer Stefhone...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News

A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB mother

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie …. Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting …. Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after …. Norfolk – Gunshot victim arrives at hospital.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

