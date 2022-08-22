ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. No other information has been released at this time. 10 On...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB mother

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie …. Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting …. Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after …. Norfolk – Gunshot victim arrives at hospital.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Recent burglaries in Hampton under investigation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard. The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News

A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

