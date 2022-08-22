Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
Police respond to shots fired call at JCC 7-Eleven
According to police, officers responded to the call of shots fired around 12:40 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on 4840 Longhill Road.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly, who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Read more: https://bit.ly/3AfcN8M.
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim walks into Norfolk hospital
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One victim walked into a hospital following an overnight shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 2:30 a.m. this morning. No other information has been released at this time. 10 On...
WAVY News 10
Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, suspect’s relative still wanted
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting deaths of four people after an incident on Maple Avenue in Portsmouth back in early June. A relative also faces the same charges and is still wanted, police say. The man police...
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Mahone Ave in Norfolk
Norfolk police are investigating a shooting on Mahone Avenue in the Berkley area of the city that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
Police: DUI driver killed 76-year-old woman, seriously hurt 79-year-old at Town Center in Virginia Beach
Police say a DUI driver fatally struck a 76-year-old pedestrian and seriously hurt a 79-year-old around 4 p.m. Monday at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male who had been struck by gunfire.
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
WAVY News 10
Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB mother
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. Man accused of killing Virginia Beach woman Marie …. Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting …. Scanner enthusiasts and journalists must adjust after …. Norfolk – Gunshot victim arrives at hospital.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
A man walked into a hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth late Monday morning.
Man charged in VB woman’s murder arrested after high-speed pursuit
Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side investigators detail the arrest of Gary Morton, accused of killing 40-year-old Marie Covington. The case spans several Hampton Roads cities.
WAVY News 10
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother's life
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life. Tenants hoping for extention amid Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns...
WAVY News 10
Recent burglaries in Hampton under investigation
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating at least two recent overnight burglaries on Mercury Boulevard. The first happened just before 6 a.m. on August 20 at Big Lots in the 2000 block of Mercury Boulevard. Police say the suspect, caught on surveillance cameras, gained entry through an unsecured door and stole various items from the store.
WAVY News 10
Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News
A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on...
Tanker truck crashes, spills 1,600 gallons of used cooking oil on Buckhorn Drive in Suffolk
A hazmat cleanup company was called after a crash caused a tanker truck to fall on its side and leaked gallons of cooking oil Monday.
Video shows alleged assault by officer inside Hampton Roads Regional Jail
Video obtained by 10 On Your Side shows the moment in which a former Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate says he was choked by a jail officer.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Man to serve more than 20 years for killing ex-girlfriend in Newport News
During his August 19 hearing, Matthew Coglio was sentenced to serve 22 years and 10 months of active jail time.
