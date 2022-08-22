Effective: 2022-08-24 23:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MST THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 1103 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated rain was becoming light to moderate as thunderstorms were dissipating across the area of southwest Mohave County from Mohave Valley to Lake Havasu. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen over portions of the area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arizona State Route 95 between I-40 and Parker Dam, Topock, Desert Hills, Lake Havasu City FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

