klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln's 'Crazy flower lady' loves her ever-growing lily collection
Jackie Shores concedes there is reason for husband Shawn to call her that crazy flower lady. In the past 10 years, her lily collection has grown from 16 to 114. Her biggest haul was 30 in one season. This year, hampered by hand surgery, she was disappointed to add just 14.
News Channel Nebraska
Outlaw Trail program scheduled at Nebraska City library
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska Humanities speakers Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present Sisters from Outlaw Trail: Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail – Nebraska’s Outlaws at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Morton-James Public Library. The program incorporates the sisters’ rural experience growing up along...
News Channel Nebraska
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum
NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
klkntv.com
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln earn manufacturing certificates in training course
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln have been taking special classes to learn about the local manufacturing industry. On Tuesday, 12 Ukrainian refugees received certificates from the Lincoln Manufacturing Council. They took part in a three-week course that was taught in their native language by two Ukrainian...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August
FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
Daily Nebraskan
COLUMN: Chancellor Ronnie Green almost ran me over
The other day, my boyfriend and I were showing my mom and grandma around campus. We were waiting to cross R Street toward the Centennial Mall, and several cars kept ignoring us as we inched out into the crosswalk. After the third or fourth car, my mom had enough. She...
klkntv.com
Nebraska superintendent says students must be protected from politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are standing up for LGBTQ students amid growing controversies. For the third time just this week a local superintendent is responding to escalating debates where everything from training to resources have come under fire. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
Explore Nebraska history with these state park trails
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history that can be discovered by walking a few of the trails tied to the past. Here are our top suggestions for parks to visit when you’re ready for a good stroll that allows you to explore — and experience — Nebraska history.
1011now.com
Nearly a decade later, stakeholders say Pinnacle Bank Arena is smashing success, but debt still looms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For nine years, the Pinnacle Bank Arena has been a destination in Lincoln. “The Pinnacle Bank Arena has been an amazing project,” Tom Lorenz, PBA Manager said. The arena has hosted some of music’s biggest names, set the stage for graduates and transformed into a...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
York News-Times
Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students
Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success
That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there's extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. for a house on fire near northwest 3rd Street and northwest Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
klkntv.com
Dog rescued from overnight fire at northwest Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Labrador puppy was saved from an overnight fire in northwest Lincoln late Monday night, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The home near Northwest Third Street and Northwest Tudor Lane sustained significant damage after a pellet smoker lit the upper deck on fire. LFR...
klkntv.com
Fremont man accused of driving boat drunk in accident that killed Omaha woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An arrest has been made nearly three months after the body of an Omaha woman was found in the Missouri River. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, was charged by the Harrison County Attorney’s Office in Iowa with involuntary manslaughter. He was also...
klkntv.com
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
