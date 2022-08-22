ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Outlaw Trail program scheduled at Nebraska City library

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska Humanities speakers Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present Sisters from Outlaw Trail: Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail – Nebraska’s Outlaws at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Morton-James Public Library. The program incorporates the sisters’ rural experience growing up along...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum

NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury McDonald's to close at end of August

FAIRBURY, NE — A fast food restaurant in Fairbury will be closing its doors next week. News Channel Nebraska has learned employees of the McDonald's in Fairbury have been notified the location's last day open will be August 30. The closing of the location is reportedly due to the structure of the building, which is no longer considered "up to standards" of the restaurant chain, according to one employee.
FAIRBURY, NE
Daily Nebraskan

COLUMN: Chancellor Ronnie Green almost ran me over

The other day, my boyfriend and I were showing my mom and grandma around campus. We were waiting to cross R Street toward the Centennial Mall, and several cars kept ignoring us as we inched out into the crosswalk. After the third or fourth car, my mom had enough. She...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska superintendent says students must be protected from politics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are standing up for LGBTQ students amid growing controversies. For the third time just this week a local superintendent is responding to escalating debates where everything from training to resources have come under fire. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success

That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Fire and Rescue said there's extensive damage to about half of a northwest Lincoln home that caught fire late Monday night. The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. for a house on fire near northwest 3rd Street and northwest Tudor Lane in the Highlands neighborhood.
LINCOLN, NE
