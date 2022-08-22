Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
klkntv.com
Nebraska superintendent says students must be protected from politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are standing up for LGBTQ students amid growing controversies. For the third time just this week a local superintendent is responding to escalating debates where everything from training to resources have come under fire. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
WOWT
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
WOWT
Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
KSNB Local4
From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion
NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
fox42kptm.com
Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers
Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
iheart.com
Highly Visible Omaha Fire Investigated
Omaha Fire Investigators look for the cause of a fire that produced a large amount of smoke that was visible for miles. Firefighters went to the fire in a one-and-a-half story vacant structure at 20th and Ohio Streets in the noon hour Monday and discovered it was two residential structures connected by a common hallway.
klkntv.com
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln earn manufacturing certificates in training course
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln have been taking special classes to learn about the local manufacturing industry. On Tuesday, 12 Ukrainian refugees received certificates from the Lincoln Manufacturing Council. They took part in a three-week course that was taught in their native language by two Ukrainian...
klkntv.com
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
klkntv.com
UNL professor says Nebraska could see slow economic growth for rest of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor predicts that Nebraska could see slow economic growth through the end of the year. Eric Thompson, an economics professor who leads UNL’s Bureau of Business Research, made this prediction based on six economic indicators. The indicators, which Thompson says...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
kfornow.com
Former Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022)(KOLN) -A Nemaha County judge has sentenced a former Lincoln sports writer to serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor on multiple different occasions. As first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, a 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled...
KETV.com
'It's the lifeline of our ministry': Chariots4Hope in need of car, car parts donations
OMAHA, Neb. — One local non-profit says it is in need of the community's help. It's called Chariots4Hope and it helps low-income families and individuals get reliable transportation. Since the start of Chariots4Hope in 2014, the organization has received about 910 donated vehicles. From those, they've been able to...
