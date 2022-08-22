ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska superintendent says students must be protected from politics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are standing up for LGBTQ students amid growing controversies. For the third time just this week a local superintendent is responding to escalating debates where everything from training to resources have come under fire. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man hits head while painting fire hydrants

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was sent to the hospital after falling off a box truck while painting fire hydrants. The Lincoln Police Department said they and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a traumatic injury Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of Abigail Drive.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Construction at northwest Omaha intersection nearing completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All summer long, drivers at 120th Street and West Maple Road have had to navigate a mess of traffic cones and busy construction crews as they move through the intersection. “We appreciate the patience of our citizens as these projects take place. We understand that construction...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion

NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Concerns in a West Omaha neighborhood over anti-Semitic flyers

Some residents in a West Omaha neighborhood near Beth Israel Synagogue received bags of rice with anti-Semitic flyers inside. The Jewish federation of Omaha has been reaching out to see if anyone has received the flyers. If you or someone you know received one of these flyers you can contact...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Highly Visible Omaha Fire Investigated

Omaha Fire Investigators look for the cause of a fire that produced a large amount of smoke that was visible for miles. Firefighters went to the fire in a one-and-a-half story vacant structure at 20th and Ohio Streets in the noon hour Monday and discovered it was two residential structures connected by a common hallway.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former Sportswriter Sentenced To Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (August 22, 2022)(KOLN) -A Nemaha County judge has sentenced a former Lincoln sports writer to serve at least 15 years in prison after he was convicted for sexually assaulting a minor on multiple different occasions. As first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, a 50-year-old Brian Rosenthal pled...
LINCOLN, NE

