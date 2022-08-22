Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
myfox28columbus.com
Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
myfox28columbus.com
CCS superintendent says district is committed to getting teachers back in classrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During the ongoing teacher strike in Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 spoke one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. "My role is to orchestrate the team and to memorialize the issues we are going to take to be negotiated," Dixon said. "We have been collecting items to make sure that our strategic plan priorities and our board goals can be fulfilled.".
myfox28columbus.com
Many CCS parents say their students will not be logging on for remote learning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School students are set to begin the new school year remotely Wednesday as teachers strike. Some CCS parents said they don't plan on logging their students in for virtual learning. They said they intend to have their kids marked absent on the first...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS chronic absenteeism hit 74% during year of remote learning, kids virtual during strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School graduates who already experienced nearly a full year of remote learning with the district say virtual classes are not the solution during a teachers' strike. Daizhon Cox graduated from South High School this year. He started Ohio State University this week as...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools provides clarification on remote learning attendance procedures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With teachers picketing, Columbus City Schools students started the year Wednesday remotely. Many questioned how many students attended their virtual lessons with many parents saying they would not be logging their children on. CCS Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon said Wednesday she did not have attendance...
myfox28columbus.com
CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, teachers could return to classroom Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association Thursday morning. Teachers won't be hitting the picket lines Thursday morning but instead getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
myfox28columbus.com
1st day of school in Columbus won't be the same for students or striking teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is hope across the community with negotiations expected to re-start on Wednesday. But some families said Tuesday that while they support and value teachers, the uncertainty has kids and parents on edge as the strike will be in full swing on their first day of school.
myfox28columbus.com
Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS teachers strike for second day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
myfox28columbus.com
What parents, students need to know as Columbus teachers continue to strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School educators are walking the picket lines Monday after voting to go on strike Sunday night. The strike is the first one in decades and just days before classes were scheduled to begin. The last time the union went on strike was in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
myfox28columbus.com
'Idle time is the devil's playground,' parents fear virtual classes could mean more crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Safety is a top priority and these kids have nowhere to go," Columbus City Schools parent Londale Towns said Monday night as he marched with We Are Linden to advocate against gun violence. While parents and community leaders across Columbus continued fighting for safer streets,...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Metropolitan Library has resources ahead of 1st virtual day amid teacher strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the first day of classes for Columbus City Schools heading for virtual learning, the Columbus Metropolitan Library and its 23 locations have the tools and resources for families throughout Central Ohio to help keep children engaged. Ben Zenitsky with the Columbus Metropolitan Library says...
myfox28columbus.com
Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
myfox28columbus.com
Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
myfox28columbus.com
CCS graduates support teachers, blame district for ongoing school building conditions
Recent graduates of Columbus City Schools say they fought for air conditioning and better conditions in their school buildings before earning their diplomas. However, they maintain the CCS school board failed to act on their ongoing concerns. "The district has really had a bait and switch method for the last...
