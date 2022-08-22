ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Parents of CCS students with learning disabilities worry about virtual school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As students learn virtually during the strike, parents are concerned about their kids who have learning disabilities. According to CCS Director of Communications Jacqueline Bryant, all students will receive their legally mandated SDI (specially designed instruction)/special education service minutes during the strike. She said intervention specialists and related service providers who work during the strike will work with students virtually. Once students and staff return to in-person learning, there will be opportunities to make up any remaining minutes of SDI after school, on Saturdays, and during the summer.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS superintendent says district is committed to getting teachers back in classrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During the ongoing teacher strike in Columbus, ABC 6/FOX 28 spoke one-on-one with Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dr. Talisa Dixon. "My role is to orchestrate the team and to memorialize the issues we are going to take to be negotiated," Dixon said. "We have been collecting items to make sure that our strategic plan priorities and our board goals can be fulfilled.".
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CEA and CCS reach conceptual agreement, teachers could return to classroom Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education reached a conceptual agreement with the Columbus Education Association Thursday morning. Teachers won't be hitting the picket lines Thursday morning but instead getting ready to welcome students back into classrooms. Thursday would have been the fourth day of the teacher's...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher turned CEA spokeswoman, Regina Fuentes stays focused on future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — She's been the voice of the Columbus Education Association throughout the school talks and strike. Fuentes said she grew up going to Columbus schools and has been teaching in the district all her career. Wednesday would’ve been the first day of her 24th year of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CCS teachers strike for second day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus teachers are back on the picket lines for a second day Tuesday. The Columbus City Schools Board held an emergency meeting Monday night, the district's first meeting since the Columbus Education Association (CEA) voted to strike. Parents joined teachers with the CEA during the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus teacher strike has parents seeking alternative classrooms for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus teachers walk the picket line, days before students are set to return to the classroom, some parents are now looking for education alternatives for their kids. "We have parents calling every second of the day right now," Accel Schools Superintendent Jarod Hawk said....
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools prepare for remote learning as teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Students with Columbus City Schools will learn remotely again Wednesday, but the reason isn't COVID-19. The Columbus Education Association voted Sunday night to reject the school board's second final offer to begin picketing Monday morning. The school board will meet Monday night to discuss the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools leaders discuss absence policies during virtual webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools held a virtual webinar for families on August 23 and discussed attendance, learning schedules, and available resources. Some parents did not attend the meeting, because they said they viewed attending the meeting as crossing the picket line. “We’re gonna stand by our...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mediator calls CEA, CCS to return to bargaining table Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A federal mediator has called the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools Board of Education to return to the bargaining table Wednesday afternoon. The mediator has called for the two sides to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Columbus City Schools students are set to...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Teacher strike sidelines Columbus City Schools student athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools coaches can only stare at their empty stadiums from a distance. The teacher strike has made a bit of déjà vu for city school athletes who remember the suspension of practice and games during the pandemic. As teachers strike, athletics...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
COLUMBUS, OH

