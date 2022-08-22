ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut

Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition

Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Status for Thursday uncertain

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that he's undecided whether Watson (knee) will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson returned to practice last week for the first time since spring and has worked his way into full-team drills over the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Suffers arm injury Monday

Pasquantino was removed in the top of the third inning of Monday's game against the White Sox with an apparent right arm injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. He went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run scored prior to departing. Pasquantino appeared to sustain the injury in question...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger

McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A

Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three

Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday

Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Tossed from Wednesday's contest

Arenado was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Cubs for arguing a called check-swing strike three, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Arenado was called out on a check swing by the home plate umpire to end the third inning, and the third baseman will head to the clubhouse early after disputing the call. The 31-year-old finished the contest 0-for-2 and should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?

Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot

Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Stowers: On bench Wednesday

Stowers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. With Adley Rutschman getting a day off behind the plate and serving as the designated hitter while Robinson Chirinos catches, the Orioles won't have room in the lineup for Stowers, who went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts while starting both of the past two games. Fellow rookie Terrin Vavra is also on the bench, and he and Stowers appear set to vie for one spot in Baltimore's regular lineup moving forward.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Could be ready soon

Shepard (Achilles) has a chance to be activated from the PUP list before Week 1, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. If he isn't activated before Week 1, the veteran slot receiver will be ineligible for the Giants' first four games. Activation therefore would imply that the team expects him to be ready at some point in September, if not for the regular-season opener. There's some question about Shepard's role and usage even if he's cleared soon, as rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson has been the No. 3 receiver and main slot guy with the first-team offense this summer. If that continues, Shepard could still get on the field as a sub for starters Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, a duo that's long on talent but perhaps short on durability and consistency. Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record believes Shepard has a shot to be ready for Week 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: Sitting out Wednesday

Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Though a right-hander (Anibal Sanchez) is taking the hill, the lefty-hitting Frazier will get a breather for the day game after a night game. Manager Scott Servais initially planned on resting Frazier on Sunday, but he went on to start his sixth straight game that day -- and a seventh straight in Tuesday's series opener -- due to Sam Haggerty's (shoulder) ongoing absence. Haggerty remains out of the lineup Wednesday, so Dylan Moore will step in for Frazier at the keystone.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams calls Aaron Rodgers the best QB in the NFL: 'He had the Michael Jordan effect'

New Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins had high praise for Aaron Rodgers last month, telling reporters the star quarterback is "on a whole different level" than Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Now Watkins' big-name predecessor, Davante Adams, is echoing the acclaim. Even after reuniting with longtime friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas, the new Raiders pass catcher told the "Pivot" podcast Tuesday that Rodgers remains the NFL's best signal-caller, and that his "Michael Jordan effect" fueled Green Bay.
NFL
CBS Sports

Five things we learned during Steelers training camp: Connor Heyward among Pittsburgh's biggest standouts

Fans got a taste of what fans and media who attended Steelers training camp observed during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. The good: George Pickens looking like the next Steelers young star receiver and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett's rocket-paced progress. The bad: underperformance on the offensive line, inside and outside linebacker corps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Sitting for another game

Haggerty (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. A left shoulder injury will keep Haggerty on the bench for a fourth straight game, but because he was used as a pinch runner in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Oakland, the Mariners seemingly aren't expecting him to require a stint on the injured list. While Haggerty is sitting Wednesday, Mitch Haniger will man right field, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Carlos Santana.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Optioned to Triple-A

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. Pepiot started Sunday against the Marlins and gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in six innings to earn the win. In spite of his quality start, the right-hander will head to the minors after Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) was reinstated from the injured list. Although Clayton Kershaw (back) is over a week away from returning, the Dodgers will likely roll with a five-man rotation for now since Dustin May is back in action.
LOS ANGELES, CA

