Forestville, MD

Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop McNamara Mustangs

By Alex Flum
 3 days ago

FORESTVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — A new era is underway for the Bishop McNamara School football team.

Greg Calhoun has taken over the reigns as head coach.

“They’ve been close. I came in here just to get them over the hump and try to instill some things that I felt could help us get to the next level,” Calhoun said. “You know we have a high expectation regardless of the league we play in or where we’ve been before, at the end of the day we have a vision to be at the top at the end of it.”

Last year, Calhoun was an offensive line coach at Clark Atlanta University, a division two college football program. Before his time at Clark Atlanta, Calhoun was an assistant coach at Gillman School in Baltimore.

Calhoun will be tasked with helping the Mustangs contend in one of the toughest high school football conferences in the country, going up against teams like DeMatha, Good Counsel and St. John’s.

“I’m most excited about just having a new start and showing what we can do this year,” Bishop McNamara senior wide receiver and defensive back Austin Palmer said. “We’re in a good division, good conference, I think we’ll have some upsets this year.”

Calhoun and his team say that they’re up for the challenge.

“All the doubters, a lot of the people that look down, you know the media, people that talk down, people are going into games not worried about us, counting us out weeks before,” Bishop McNamara senior linebacker and fullback Kamal Stoddard said. “So that’s just something that’s got to change and that starts with us.”

Bishop McNamara will open its season on August 27 hosting Friendship Collegiate Academy.

