ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multifamilybiz.com

Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket

ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

Stonemont Apartments sell for $13 million

A joint venture bought the Stonemont Village apartments at 2930 Stonemont St. for $13 million on Aug. 19. Through Stonemont Village Apartments LLC, Huber Equity Group of Columbus, Ohio, sold the apartments to Navarino Capital Management of Shelton, Connecticut, and Mayfair Investment Partners of Bay Harbor Islands in Florida. Jacksonville-based...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community

The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
askflagler.com

Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close

Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver#Fla#Art#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#Riverside Arts Market 3
floridapolitics.com

Renew Jax campaign seeks Northside plant closure, 100% renewables by 2050

Along with 30% renewables by 2030, Renew Jax seeks 5% rooftop solar by that time. Environmental advocates want something done about the pollution emanating from the JEA Northside Generating Station, and the utility may have given them a path toward getting that accomplished. A collaborative effort, Renew Jax seeks to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Action News Jax

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m. Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:. Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy