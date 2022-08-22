Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
multifamilybiz.com
Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket
ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville Daily Record
Stonemont Apartments sell for $13 million
A joint venture bought the Stonemont Village apartments at 2930 Stonemont St. for $13 million on Aug. 19. Through Stonemont Village Apartments LLC, Huber Equity Group of Columbus, Ohio, sold the apartments to Navarino Capital Management of Shelton, Connecticut, and Mayfair Investment Partners of Bay Harbor Islands in Florida. Jacksonville-based...
multihousingnews.com
Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community
The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant in Avondale makes key staff hires toward fall opening
The Josephine restaurant is hiring key staff in preparation to open early in the fall, possibly September, at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale. Owner Joshua Floyd hired Zach Preece as executive chef and John Magsino as chef de cuisine. Emily Scott is the general manager. Preece has worked as...
askflagler.com
Moonrise Brewing Company, the First Brewery in Palm Coast to Close
Amid the highest turnout of any Primary Election since 2004, Moonrise Brewing Company announced it would be closing immediately. Opening in 2017, owners Benjamin and Ashley Davenport offered a wealth of different ales with an ever-growing selection monthly. In a post on Facebook, the brewery announced:. It’s with a heavy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Job fair coming to Jacksonville with more than 45 companies & 2,000 jobs to fill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 45 companies and organizations are looking to fill more than 2,000 jobs in Jacksonville. Job News USA is hosting the event on Thursday, August 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Come ready to meet with employers looking...
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
floridapolitics.com
Renew Jax campaign seeks Northside plant closure, 100% renewables by 2050
Along with 30% renewables by 2030, Renew Jax seeks 5% rooftop solar by that time. Environmental advocates want something done about the pollution emanating from the JEA Northside Generating Station, and the utility may have given them a path toward getting that accomplished. A collaborative effort, Renew Jax seeks to...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best Mayport shrimp: Safe Harbor Seafood Market & Restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a JaxBest repeat winner -- and for a good reason. Safe Harbor Seafood Market and Restaurant truly hits the mark on fresh Mayport shrimp. You can literally see the boats offload the seafood directly into its kitchen, which makes its way onto your plate!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fore Score Golf Tavern brings new entertainment to San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you're looking to golf, drink, eat or just beat the Florida heat, Fore Score Golf Tavern has you covered. “We wanted to create an atmosphere that meets the standard of San Marco and some of the other businesses around here," Owner Daniel Hileman said. Hileman...
First Coast News
Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries. "Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook. The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location. Sweet by Holly...
News4Jax.com
Southern counties saw the heaviest of rains, including areas of Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Living in Georgia, or even Jacksonville’s Northside you would be confused about the discussion of heavy rains. Folks there remained generally dry. Yet, where the rains came down hard, they really piled up. At one time there was a flood warning in effect for Jacksonville’s Westside.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and storms in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms across Northeast Florida Monday afternoon. There is an Areal Flood Warning for Columbia County until 7:45 p.m. Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:. Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
First Coast News
Jacksonville Beach lifeguard controversy explained
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Since 1912, volunteers helped city-paid lifeguards patrol four miles of Jacksonville Beach when the city did not have lifeguards on duty, mainly on Sundays and holidays. In 2021, the US Department of Labor fined the city of Jacksonville Beach for violations of the Fair Labor...
News4Jax.com
Crossing guards encourage others to sign up for ‘most rewarding job you’ll ever have’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They take care of our kids in a special way by making sure they get into school safely, and just like most employees in schools, crossing guards are in demand in Duval County. James Butler, a retired Navy veteran, has just entered his sixth year as...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Several areas to keep an eye on
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Comments / 4