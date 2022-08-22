ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."- Warren Buffet, investor and philanthropist. Many investors have wondered what the future holds for the real estate market in Jacksonville, especially considering the pending uncertainties in the old economy. If you are wondering how the trends and statistics affect your decisions and investments as an investor, you should read this article.
A look at Jax’s rich coffee history

Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville. We...
Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in

He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
