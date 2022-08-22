Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families in Jacksonville on Friday & Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Friday and in the New Town neighborhood on Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would...
JFRD: Fatal fire on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fire with at least one fatality on Jacksonville's Westside has been reported by the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department. JFRD says one person was found dead in front room of a house at this address. Another person, who is in serious condition, was transported was sitting on porch and tried to pull the other person out of home.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
News4Jax.com
Southern counties saw the heaviest of rains, including areas of Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Living in Georgia, or even Jacksonville’s Northside you would be confused about the discussion of heavy rains. Folks there remained generally dry. Yet, where the rains came down hard, they really piled up. At one time there was a flood warning in effect for Jacksonville’s Westside.
What Are the 2022 Jacksonville Trends Telling Us?
"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."- Warren Buffet, investor and philanthropist. Many investors have wondered what the future holds for the real estate market in Jacksonville, especially considering the pending uncertainties in the old economy. If you are wondering how the trends and statistics affect your decisions and investments as an investor, you should read this article.
First Coast News
Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries. "Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook. The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location. Sweet by Holly...
News4Jax.com
A look at Jax’s rich coffee history
Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville. We...
USS Mason arrives in Jacksonville to its new home in Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A big hearty Mayport welcome to the 300-plus sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burk-class destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87). The ship and crew arrived at their new homeport of Jacksonville's Naval Station Mayport on Monday morning as part of a scheduled homeport shift from Norfolk, Virginia.
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies report
A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Clay County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a warrant for grand theft from the Orange Park Lowe’s, dating back to November 2020, deputies said.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details. The five dogs who mauled Rock will be...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Marietta man crashed his Subaru into barrier at the gate of Naval Station Mayport while drinking a beer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly before 6 p.m. on August 19, 40-year-old Marietta, GA man Jason Tavares drove past the main gate at Naval Station Mayport, ignoring guards stationed there and crashed his Subaru into an activated security barrier, according to the arrest report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Tavares refused...
News4Jax.com
Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
‘It means everything to me’: Homeless Jacksonville veteran receives new vehicle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran in Jacksonville received what he’s calling a “life-changing” gift Tuesday morning. Scott Davis was handed the keys to a payment-free 2022 GMC Sierra Crew Cab truck. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The moment was made possible through Key...
News4Jax.com
Crossing guards encourage others to sign up for ‘most rewarding job you’ll ever have’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They take care of our kids in a special way by making sure they get into school safely, and just like most employees in schools, crossing guards are in demand in Duval County. James Butler, a retired Navy veteran, has just entered his sixth year as...
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis wants to be Jacksonville Mayor without going all-in
He wants a guarantee he can remain Jax Chamber president if he loses. Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis wants to become Jacksonville Mayor without giving up his day job. Davis, a Republican, has not entered the race to succeed term-limited Mayor Lenny Curry, but he has been raising...
Duval County Schools 'investigating' incidents where wheel fell off school bus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wheels on the bus are not going round and round. Duval County Public Schools is "investigating" after reports of two separate occasions where wheels fell off a school bus on the same route -- shown in two videos taken by the same student. No one...
